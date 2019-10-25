fairlea — Battles between great soccer teams often come down to a favorable bounce of the ball.
That was the case Thursday night for Greenbrier East who defeated Princeton 3-1, in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 boys soccer championship at Spartan Stadium.
“We had a really good day of training yesterday and watched some film. We knew what (Princeton) was going to do, but these are high school kids and you never know how they are going to react,” Greenbrier East head coach Lucas Lemine said. “This is the toughest (match) we have played all year and we have played some good teams.”
Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Tigers were first to apply pressure in the second half behind senior striker, Peyton Brown. Less than two minutes in, Brown missed on a shot just left of the net before coming up short on another blast just outside the 18.
Brown’s third near miss of the second half came in the 51st minute when his header slid past the far post.
“I thought we kind of had control of the game early,” Princeton head coach Robbie Fix lamented. “I am not sure what the shot difference was, but it just seemed like we had a few more shots than they did. The ball just wouldn’t bounce the right way for us. We had a couple open goals that we just couldn’t capitalize on.”
The crucial play of the match came less than four minutes later on a Tigers’ corner kick. On a wild scramble at the net, Princeton hit the cross-bar at one point, but could not gather the loose ball and find the net. The ball was eventually cleared by an East defender.
“It seemed like that ball bounced around in there for like 30 seconds and we never could get it to go in,” Fix said. “I guess the soccer gods weren’t looking over us right there.”
It was a situation that Lemine had prepared his team for prior to the match.
“We talked about having a dogfight in front of the goal,” Lemine explained. “If there is a dogfight, you can’t sit back, you have to go get it. It happened the first time we played them and our kids kind of sat out. They got into it tonight.”
With the match looking like it may go to overtime, East broke the tie off the powerful leg of freshman Adam Seams.
After a handball was called, Seams blasted the direct kick from the top of the penalty circle toward the right-corner of the net. Princeton keeper, Cody Hall appeared to make a great diving save, but the ball hit off the right post, going back in the field of play. Fellow-freshman, Oier Martinez gathered ball, sending it into the net for the eventual game winner.
Seams put the match out of reach in the 77th minute for the 3-1 win.
“(Adam) is a stud. I am so glad I get to keep him for four more years,” Lemine said. “He has come a long ways and he has really started to mature. You can really see that in how he plays.”
Princeton took the early lead on a goal from Brown in the seventh minute before Seth Baker evened the match for East, where it stood at the break.
“(Peyton) is so good and he has been a thorn in our side every time we have played them,” Lemine said. “He is just so tricky with the ball. We want our guys to step to the ball and not allow him to turn, but he still finds a way to turn. He is just a really good player.”
“I thought we played with a lot of energy tonight and I was really proud of my guys,” Fix said. “Both teams played really hard and at a high level tonight. It is unfortunate that anyone has to lose in a game like that.”
Greenbrier East advances to the regional championship game Thursday at 5 p.m. against George Washington at George Washington High School.
***
In the nightcap on the girls side, Greenbrier East defeated Woodrow Wilson, 2-1, for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 crown.
“It is always tough to beat a team three times in a season. I knew Woodrow would come at us with all they had,” Greenbrier East head coach Michael Dotson said. “It was a good game, back and forth.”
Sophomore Elinor McLeod slid the ball past a diving Jordan Lilly with just over eight minutes to play in the first half for the first score of the match which stood at halftime.
The second half was just as hard fought as then first, but East finally broke though again when Gracelynn Denning scored with 12:18 left in the match.
“We kinda relaxed and they came back on us,” Dotson said. That is a credit to their players, they never stopped.”
Kayden Wyatt scored less than three minutes later to cut the lead in half to give the Lady Flying Eagles hope. Unfortunately for Woodrow Wilson, they could not crack the East defense down the stretch.
“I told them that we were the underdogs, so go out and fight like dogs,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor said. “We made some adjustments in our lineup to shut some players down and we did that very well. In doing so we lost some attacking. We lost 2-1 last time, so you try something different. We tried and we got close.”
The Greenbrier East girls will also play George Washington in the regional final Thursday at 7 p.m. at George Washington.
