FAIRLEA — The much-anticipated showdown on the diamond between Class AAA power Greenbrier East and Class AA contender Shady Spring produced everything fans had hoped to see. There were homers, arguments, close calls, plenty of strategy and unlimited drama. In the end, though, it was a couple of defensive miscues that eventually sent the home fans happy.
After watching a 5-1 advantage turn into a 7-5 hole, the Spartans entered the bottom half of the sixth inning trailing 7-6 with Shady’s Cameron Manns on the hill looking to shut things down.
A booted ball on a grounder to shortstop off the bat of Cooper Via, though, gave East life, and after a strikeout of leadoff hitter Isaiah Brooks, Manns walked Darris Boswell and Noah Hanna to put a Spartan at every base.
Cleanup hitter Tanner Skidmore stepped to the dish with a chance to be a hero, and his fly ball to right would have likely been deep enough to allow Via to tag and score. Instead, though, Josh Lovell, the right fielder, perhaps anticipating the throw, had the ball pop out of his glove. That allowed not only Via to score, but Boswell also slid safely into the plate to put East in front 8-7.
That’s the way it stayed, as Daniel Wygal pitched around a leadoff walk in the seventh to close the door, and the Spartans (13-3) — who already own wins over Bluefield and Independence — took out another Class AA challenger.
The fans at Spartan Yards would have probably preferred that it came without all the drama.
After East starter Jacob Graham gave up a long first-inning homer to Shady’s Alex Johnston -- a deep shot to left that ended up in the parking lot, East battled back with five in the second off of Tigers starter Thatcher Poteat. A pair of walks and a bloop single loaded the bases for Zac Trump, and when Shady (13-6) tried to come home on his grounder to first, everybody was safe.
That brought Via to the plate, and his popup behind the mound looked as though it was going to be caught before it fell to the turf. Both Jordan Mize and Logan Carr scored on the Tigers’ miscue and Brooks was hit by a pitch. He and Via eventually scored on a Noah Hanna single, and the five-spot looked as though it would be all East needed.
Graham ran into little resistance the next two innings, but a pair of walks to Poteat and Mason Palmateer to start the fourth eventually proved costly.
Shady head coach Jordan Meadows used a little small ball to move the runners to second and third with a Parker Redden sacrifice bunt, and then David Young perfectly executed a suiside squeeze. Graham was able to field and throw to first for the out, but after Poteat scored, Shady kept the runners moving, and Palmateer also found his way to the plate.
The two runs got the Tigers back in the game, and after Graham walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth, East’s Cory Mann went to his bullpen for Daniel Wygal. The Spartan reliever walked the first batter he faced, Colten Tate and then Johnston delivered again, this time with an RBI single.
Two more Shady runs crossed the plate when East had Tate in a pickle between third and home and the throw eventually ended in the outfield. Then Redden brought home the fourth run of the inning on an RBI single, and the Tigers found themselves ahead 7-5.
East chipped away with a run in the fifth on a Skidmore single and a Heaster double, his third hit of the game.
That set up the dramatic sixth inning that eventually led to the Spartan victory.
Wygal picked up the win for East, while Manns was tagged with the loss for Shady. Heaster finished 3 for 4 with an RBI at the plate for East, while Via scored a pair of runs. Young had a pair of RBIs for the Tigers, with Johnson finishing 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Poteat struck out seven over five innings of work, while Graham and Wygal had three strikeouts each.
East will be back in action Friday with another big meeting with Independence. Shady will be home Thursday against Bluefield.