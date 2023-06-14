Gabe Patton has shown flashes of being a scorer in his career at Greenbrier East.
Playing on a squad of older veterans, Patton still had games where he had 23 points once and 19 twice.
He will need that kind of consistency this winter.
With four starters gone via graduation, including Class AAAA second-team all-stater Goose Gabbert and honorable mention pick Adam Seams and mainstays like Monquelle Davis, Kaiden Huffman, Chris St. Clair, Jude Libby and Bryson Brammer.
“It was amazing,” Patton said of playing with all those seniors. “I really bonded with them. I really haven’t gotten to play with anybody in my grade or lower. This is the first year that I get to play with my friends. It’s tough that they left but we’ve got to move on.”
The advantages he enjoyed playing with them are the things he’ll have to do on the Spartans team now.
“They know everything about basketball, they got me shots, they had good IQs,” Patton said. “They taught me discipline. In practice they pushed me to my limit. It was just fun playing with them.”
Patton averaged 7.2 points per game last year. In his career he has had six career double figure games, four of them last season.
His role will change this winter.
“it’s going to be different, last year we had a lot of scorers,” Patton said.
“This year we’re kind of feeling what we have. But I’m going to have to be a scorer, I’m going to have to be a leader. “
His coach, and his father, Jared Patton, agrees.
“Besides his leadership, he’s our go-to guy on the floor,” coach Patton said. “We never play selfish ball but when a shot needs to go up, and we need it, the ball is probably going to be in his hands. And I expect him to knock those shots down. He got to play with a great senior class last year and it’s helped his game out tremendously, so he’ll be ready to go when the time is right.”
At Shady Spring on Tuesday, the new-look Spartans lost to Bluefield and then beat Oak Hill.
“We looked really young, it’s going to take a bit for us to step it up,” Patton said.
“But I have confidence, I have faith in us. Everyone has been talking down on us, so we have something to really come out to.”
Patton is also a standout baseball player for the Spartans.
He had a no hitter against section and conference opponent Princeton and against St. Albans in the middle game of the Region 3 championship, a 6-2 loss in nine innings. He had a no decision going eight innings and giving up two runs and striking out six.
Patton morphed into the ace as the season progressed.
“I hadn’t been throwing the baseball because I’d been in basketball, but it knew it had it in me and it took a couple games to get it back,” Patton said of his success.
Patton said thinks the team will be better next year and with a potential college scholarship down the line going to several camps this summer.
His mantra is play hard.
“Play hard because every game you don’t know (if it might be the last),” Patton said. “My goal is to get my name out there in basketball or baseball. I want get a scholarship and I would be fine with ether of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.