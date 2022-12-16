Two years ago, Greenbrier East’s Goose Gabbert remembers watching his brother William explode in the fourth quarter to lead the Spartans to a victory over rival Woodrow Wilson at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
From the hospital.
On Friday night, Gabbert nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left to give the Spartans a thrilling 59-58 come-from-behind victory in the annual battle between the ancient adversaries.
“I broke my wrist (in the Woodrow game at the Armory two years ago) and I was watching it from the hospital, watching my brother go crazy in the fourth quarter,” Gabbert said. “East and Woodrow is the biggest rivalry. I thought about (hitting a game-winner) but I never thought it would ever happen.”
“With (Gabbert) and the way he shoots, he’s got the green light whenever,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “We work on those shots all the time.”
Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd shook his head and credited the shot.
“That was a heck of a shot. Heck of a shot,” Kidd said. “He shot it like, ‘I’m shooting the ball to win. I’m not throwing it up to just throw it up, I’m shooting to win the ball game.’ That’s the feeling I got from him.”
Frustrating for Kidd was the fact that his young Flying Eagles, with two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup, led most of the game. Woodrow led 22-10 after the first quarter and by eight late in the third.
Still down 46-41 early in the fourth quarter, the Spartans’ comeback started when senior leader Adam Seams, fresh off a soccer state championship last month, hit a 3 and two free throws to tie the score at 46-46.
Gabe Patton gave the Spartans their first lead of the game with a 3, but Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern put his team back in front 50-49 with two free throws. From there, Gabbert and Woodrow freshman Coby Dillon traded 3s to give Woodrow the lead 53-52.
Redfern followed with his own 3 to push the lead to four.
Woodrow Wilson’s Brayden Hawthrone had two huge blocks on corner 3s by Jude Libby and Gabbert with just over a minute to go and freshman Zyon Hawthorne made two free throws to make it 58-52 with 50 seconds remaining.
In the final 50 ticks, Seams had two free throws and Kaiden Huffman hit a shot to set up Gabbert for the winner, but key in that stretch were two missed front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities at the foul line by Woodrow Wilson.
“When you play for Beckley, you’ve got to be ready to step to the foul line and make a foul shot,” Kidd said. “You’ve got to step to the foul line and make your free throws. You just make one of them and the game is over.”
Woodrow started quickly, and the freshmen Dillon and Zyon Hawthorne showed their mettle, scoring eight of the team’s first 14 points. Redfern, who had a team-high 17 points, and Jaylen Walton had back-to-back baskets to give Woodrow a 22-10 lead.
The Eagles still led by six, 31-25 at the half.
“They jumped on us early in the first quarter, but we won the second quarter, the third quarter and the fourth quarter and that’s what we wanted to do,” Patton said. “We try to win each quarter. These guys were ready for us. I told them early we have to match the intensity. It took a while to do that.
East whittled away until it finally got over the hump in the fourth quarter, and there were five lead changes in the final 5:31.
Down by two, the Spartans rebounded the second miss on the consequential free throw misses and Seams brought the ball up and called out a play crossing midcourt. He started to drive into the key area and immediately drew heavy defense from Zyon Hawthorne. He turned and pitched the ball back to Gabbert underhanded and Gabbert squared up in front of the Spartans bench.
“My coaches had just told me a second before if you’re open let it go,” Gabbert said. “I saw Adam, I just went and got the ball and shot it. I knew he would get it to me, he always finds me open. You obviously want to play good at Woodrow. It was a great environment.”
Redfern had a look at the end of the game but his driving bank shot from about five feet hit the side of the rim and bounced away.
“That was our game to win,” Kidd said. “You have to step to the line with the mindset, ‘Thank you for fouling me, free point for me, thank you.’”
Gabbert led all scorers with 23 points. Seams had 13.
For Woodrow, in addition to Redfern’s 17, Dillon had 12, Walton 11 and 14 rebounds and Zyon Hawthorne 10.
Woodrow Wilson (0-1) hosts regional rival George Washington Tuesday and Greenbrier East (2-1) is at section foe Princeton the same night.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 4 4-4 13, Monquelle Davis 1 1-2 3, Goose Gabbert 9 202 23, Gabe Patton 1 0-0 3, Chris Sinclair 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Huffman 2 0-0 4, Jude Libby 1 0-0 3, Bryson Brammer 2 0-0 6. TOTALS: 22 7-8 59.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 4 0-0 12, Elijah Redfern 6 4-4 17, Zyon Hawthorne 3 2-3 10, Preston Clary 1 0-0 2, Brayden Hawthorne 3 0-1 6, Drew Fitzwater 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Walton 5 1-5 11. Totals: 22 7-13 58.
GE 10 15 16 18 — 59
WW 22 9 13 14 — 58
Three-point goals – GE: 8 (Seams, Gabbert 3, Patton 3, Libby, Brammer 2). WW: 7 (Dillon 4, Redfern , Z. Hawthorne 2). Fouled out – GE: Patton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.