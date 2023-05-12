Greenbrier East held off a resurgent Princeton team to win 13-7 and repeat as Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 champion.
Ashton Cochran was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Spartans.
Gabe Patton picked up the win, scattering five hits over 4.1 innings. He gave up three runs, but only one was earned.
The Tigers, who were shut out by East on the first day of the tournament, advanced to the final with a 10-3 win over Woodrow Wilson and 10-4 over Oak Hill.
The Spartans took a nine-run lead in the title game with a seven-run sixth inning but Princeton tried to get back in it with three runs in the seventh off Darris Boswell. But Gavin Bennett entered and retired all three batters he faced to end it.
The Spartans will face the winner of Section 1, either George Washington or St. Albans, in the best-of-3 Region 3 series starting May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.