FAIRLEA – George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster knew he was playing with house money in the Patriots' Class AAAA Region 3 co-final at Greenbrier East Wednesday.
Nobody expected the young Patriots to be where they were, with two junior starters and a handful of sophomores and freshmen playing out the string on a rare sub-.500 season.
The pot grew as George Washington hung around and in overtime, LaMaster and the Lady Patriots drew the equivalent of a Royal Flush.
Kierstyn Fore hit a baseline 3 to put George Washington up 48-45 and after Greenbrier East hit just one of four free throws, Finley Lohan had a big layup and George Washington went on a a 53-48 victory.
“Even in this game I’m playing with house money in the region final,” LaMaster said as the Patriots cut down the nets and celebrated the Region 3 title. “Now to win it and get them (to the state tournament), I’m really playing with house money. We’ve got extra money in the pockets. Whatever happens in Charleston, is Charleston. We made it to Charleston. That’s all these kids understand and know.”
It was a dejecting loss for East, which finished the season 17-8, including a 15-point and 5-point win over George Washington in the regular season.
The Lady Spartans weren’t helped by the fact that leading scorer Cadence Stewart, who was held in check most of the night by Lohan (she scored 12 of 4 of 10 shooting), fouled out near the end of regulation.
“It takes a lot out of your sails,” Greenbrier East coach Jim Justice said of losing Stewart to fouls. “You need a ball handler; you need a lot of things she brings to the table. That made it tough, that made it really tough.”
Down 28-26 at the half, the Spartans rebounded to take the led on an Allie Dunford 3 and the score was noted twice at 33 and 35.
But a pair of Dunford baskets around a Brooke Davis free throw gave the Spartans a 40-35 lead.
It was defense that brought the Spartans back in the second half.
“We came out in the second half in a 3-2 and found something that was pretty fruitful for us,” Justice said,
The Spartans maintained that five-point lead until the last 1:34 when Fore hit a 3 and Alaria Evans hit a basket with 22.7 left.
East had a chance but misfired sending the game to overtime.
That’s when Fore came up with the big corner trey and Lohan continued her stellar evening with a basket and closed it out making 3 of 4 free throws.
“The biggest shot of the game was Kierstyn out of the corner,” LaMaster said. “I kept stressing to them if you are open in this situation, we need points. If you’re going to carry the check you better put it in the bank. You’ve got to go with confidence man, there can’t be any stroking the ball, just let it go. And fortunately, it went in.”
Greenbrier East scored just 10 points in the final 12 minutes, the fourth quarter and four-minute overtime.
Greenbrier East attempted 15 more shots than George Washington and also won the battle of boards, outrebounding George Washington 51-40, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.
“We could have made a lot better decisions,” Justice said. “Shot selection, our defensive position. But I give them a lot of credit. They’ve been a good team all year long. Yey came in here and really battled. I always love the games against Jamie. He’s a good coach and he;s fun to coach against. This is tough.”
“A lot of that was their second and third opportunities and they played a little faster than we did,” LaMaster said of the shot differential.
Lohan finished with 22 points. Six rebounds and six assists. Fore had 14 nd Evans had nine point and eight rebounds.
Dunford led the Spartans with 14 and Layla Pence had 12 rebounds.
LaMaster’s squad will be the No. 8 seed and they will meet No. Huntington, a MSAC opponent next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“I could care less, I want to be there,” LaMaster said. “There are a whole to of teams who would say, ‘I’ll take the eight seed, coach. It’s important to get them there, especially for these freshmen. Let the, experience it.”
George Washington (11-14)
Kierstyn Fore 14, Finley Lohan 22, Sia Smith 6, Kensy Thomas 2, Alaria Evans 9.
Greenbrier East (17-8)
Allie Dunford 14, Cadence Stewart 12, Kenna Sheppard 2, Brooke Davis 7, Daisha Summers 9, Layla Pence 4.
GW: 15 13 7 10 8 — 53
GE: 14 12 12 7 3 — 48
3-point field goals – GW: 8-28 (Fore 3-7, Lohan 3-10, Smith 2-6, Evans 0-4, Barton 0-1), GE: 2-16 (Dunford 2-7, Stewart 0-2, Davis 0-2, Glover 0-2, Sinnaberry 0-1, Boswell 0-2). Rebounds – GW: 40 (Evans 8), GE: 51 (Pence 12). Assists – GW: 12 (Lohan 6), GE: 9 (Dunford 3, Davis 3). Fouled out – GE: Stewart, Davis.