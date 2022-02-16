OAK HILL – Two months ago, facing a daunting schedule, Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton was sure of one thing. If it was late in the contest, the Spartans would find a way not to win.
Fast forward to the present and the Spartans are enjoying the benefits of he state’s third strongest schedule and it is learning to play together and win those close ones.
Oak Hill’s Benitez Jackson is looking for a little of that late-game magic.
In a game where it looked like both teams were at times playing not to lose the key Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 battle, the Spartans had enough to hold off feisty Oka Hill 57-52 at the Jim Lilly Center/Fred Ferri Court Wednesday.
“The team has grown up throughout the season and thankfully they have learned how to close out a game,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “I’d like to see us make a few more free throws down the stretch. But we were getting to the line, and we were executing what we wanted to execute. Early in the season I don’t think we would have won a game like this.”
Jackson would like to find ways to win with time running out.
“I guess we are still learning how to win them but at some point, we’ve got to make play down the stretch,” Jackson said. “Get there (with a chance to win) like they did there and do the little things it takes. I don’t think its lack of effort. I think it’s lack of concentration, their defense sped us up and we made some turnovers. Those are things we have to do better.”
After firring a couple of short salvio’s early in the fourth, Greenbrier East was able to get enough of a lead on Oak Hill to make makes free throws stand up.
Up two, 47-45. Aaron Griffith got free inside for a basket. On the next possession he did the same thing in the same spot but was fouled and made 1 of 2 to make the score 50-45 with 1:33 left.
Griffith then returned to the line to push it to six, 54-48, with :27.8 left, juts about closing the door on yet another Oak Hill comeback in the game. And if there was any doubt, after Oak Hill cut it to four again, Bryson Brammer ended those with two free throws.
“Bryson is a good shooter, and he makes his free throws,” Patton said. “Over the course of the season we learned who we could put in there and certain times and he is certainly a kid we like to have in there at the end of the game. He gives you everything he has got. He will step up and make his free throws and that was big tonight.”
He is just the latest on a long, deep bench that has all continued to the cause this season.
Oak Hill feel behind by nine in the third, 31-22 and fought all the way back to tie the game at 39-39 heading to the fourth.
They had fought back with a 11-2 run with Perdue heating up and Ehan Vargo-Thomas adding to the scoring. The two seniors had nine of the 11 points.
Greenbrier East also had a 6-0 run to start the second quarter t go up by seven, 22-15, and an 11-0 run in the first to go up 11-2.
“Not the kind of game we wanted, we had a nice, clean game last night (in an 82-61 win against Greater Beckley,” Patton said. “I think they made some good adjustments on defense and kind of through us off for a little bit. We had to make some adjustments and thankfully it worked out in out favor. They are a good team; they are well coached and they have some good players.”
One of those was Jacob Perdue who led all scorers with 23.
“I was telling our coaches that this three-game stretch – he’s had 30-24-23 – and I haven’t seen him shoot the ball better than he has in the last three games.,” Jackson said. “He struggled at the beginning fo the year but since we have gotten in the rhythm of games and shooting in practice, he has bn lights out. He is carrying us but we need one or two guys to step up and help him out.”
Perdue had eight straight on a 10-3 spurt in the first and he had five of seven when the Red Devils were missing at the rim and failed to score for the first 4:32 of the second.
Now the coaches will await the seeding which will be released next Tuesday.
Greenbrier East has made a case for the top billing on the Section 2 side.
“That’s up to the powers that be,” Patton said. We have two good wins over Oak Hill (and they split with Woodrow Wilson. East didn’t play Princeton).
“I don’t think anybody is that much better than another team and I think it could go anyway, one through four,” Jackson said. “But you definitely put yourself at a disadvantage having to go to somebody’s home court and play.”
In addition to 23 from Perdue, Vargo-Thomas had 15 for Oak Hill.
Gose Gabbert and Aaron Griffith had 13 for the Spartans, Adam Seams 11.
Greenbrier East
Zack Patton 0 0-0 0, Adam Seams 5 1-3 11, Monquelle Davis 3 1-2 7, Goose Gabbert 4 1-2 13, Aaron Griffith 5 3-7 13, Gabe Patton 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Huffman 2 2-3 6, Jude Libby 0 2-2 2, Bryson 1 2-2 5, TOTALS: 20 12-21 57
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 10 1-2 23, Omar Lewis 3 0-0 6, Leonard Farrow 0 0-0 0, Samuel Crist 1 1-2 3, Shakir McDowell 0 0-0 0, TreyF Foster 0 0-0 0, Malachi Lewis 0 0-0 0, Cade Maynor 0 0-0 0, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7 0-1 15, Jeremiah Jackson 0 1-2 1, Trevor Kelly 1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 22 5-9 52.
Greenbrier East 16 11 12 18 - 57
Oak Hill 15 7 17 13 - 52
3-point field goals – GE: 5 (Gabbert 4, Brammer 1), OH:3 (Perdue 2, Vargo-Thomas 1) Fouled out – Omar Lewis.