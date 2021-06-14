Greenbrier East 5, St. Albans 4
FAIRLEA — Annabelle Honaker's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Greenbrier East to a 5-4 win over St. Albans in the first game of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series Monday.
It was the first loss of the season for St. Albans.
Brooke Davis walked to lead off the seventh for the Spartans (19-6). She stole second and then advanced to third when Aubrey Glover beat out a bunt. Glover advanced to second before Honaker singled to drive in both runners for the victory.
The Red Dragons (28-1) had taken a 4-3 lead in the top half after back-to-back doubles by Tayven Stephenson and Gracie Payne with two outs.
Josi Ervin got the win for East. She struck out six and pitched around 11 hits.
Stephenson (18-1) struck out 11 and allowed eight hits for St. Albans.
The teams will meet in Game 2 today at 6:30 p.m. in St. Albans. If the Red Dragons win, a decisive Game 3 would be played Wednesday in Fairlea.
SA 011 000 2 — 4 11 0
GE 000 210 2 — 5 8 2
Pitching — SA: Tayven Stephenson and Jillian Holley; GE: Josi Ervin and Olivia Plybon; WP: Ervin; LP: Stephenson. Hitting — SA: Stephenson 2-3 (2b, rbi), Gracie Payne 2-4 (2b, rbi), Taylor Glancey (rbi); GE: Lindsey Black 2-3 (2b, rbi), Annabelle Honaker (1-4 2 rbi), Plybone 1-3 (2b).