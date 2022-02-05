Results from the final day of the inaugural Battle for the Springhouse tournament Saturday at The Greenbrier:
Girls
Championship
Greenbrier East 82, Bridgeport 51
Cadence Stewart had her second straight 30-point performance and Greenbrier East defeated Bridgeport 82-51 for the girls Battle for the Springhouse championship.
Steward finished with a game-high 31 points for the Spartans. She also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Daisha Summers added 21 points and Brooke Davis had 15 points and nine boards.
Bridgeport got 26 points from Gabby Reep.
Consolation
Nitro 58, Martinsburg 33
Emily Lancaster scored 20 points and Taylor Maddox added 16 in Nitro’s 58-33 win over Martinsburg.
Olivia Mayer scored eight points for the Bulldogs, who turned the ball over 25 times.
Boys
Championship
Cabell Midland 68, Wyoming East 49
Jack Eastone was 5-of-5 at the 3-point line on his way to 23 points and Cabell Midland defeated Wyoming East 68-49 for the boys Battle for the Springhouse championship.
Chandler Schmidt had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Knights. Dominic Schmidt finished with 12 points and five assists.
Tanner Whitten scored 20 points and Garrett Mitchell 12 for the Warriors. Cole Lambert dished out nine assists.
Consolation
Bluefield 70, Martinsburg 54
Chance Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds in Bluefield’s 70-54 win over Martinsburg.
Reginald Hairston scored a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds, William Looney had 16 points and Caleb Fuller had nine points and seven assists.