The Greenbrier East girls tennis team has had a successful year, one that will continue at the state tournament.
At the same time, the Spartans carry optimism toward the future.
“We’ve been really happy with them, and we don’t have a single senior on the team,” coach Jim Allder said. “We feel good about the girls and the progress they have made all year. We’ve talked this year about how we’re setting them up for further success in the future.”
The Spartans went 10-1 against regional opponents in the regular season, the only loss coming to George Washington. The Patriots again defeated Greenbrier East for the Region 3 team championship, and both teams qualified for the state tournament.
And, wouldn’t you know it, the Spartans have drawn GW in the first round of the tournament.
The Patriots are the No. 1 seed and the Spartans are No. 8. They will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center.
The Spartans’ top singles seed is Peyton Barker (10-1). No. 2 is Parker Hodges-McGuffin (9-1), No. 3 is Sophia Nguyen (8-2) and No. 4 is Kiki Bagut (9-1). Barker and Hodges-McGuffin are juniors, Nguyen a sophomore and Bagut a freshman.
“They’ve all been doing a terrific job this year,” Allder said.
“Peyton and Parker were also our No. 1 and 2 last year, but they kind of swapped places. They’re pretty evenly matched. Either one of them could play in that top position. They’ve both made great strides this year. Really nice to see their progress.”
Nguyen was able to vault herself into the top four as a sophomore.
“She really jumped up and she has done well in that position,” Allder said.
“She’s really earned that spot and shown a lot of growth and still potential for more growth.”
Barker and Hodges-McGuffin (8-2) form the No. 1 doubles team and Nguyen and Bagut (8-2) are No. 2. The No. 3 doubles tandem consists of sophomore Grace Boettner and freshman Emily McClure (7-2).
Bagut, Better and McClure are all playing for the first time.
“For them to come in as first-year players and be playing well enough to get our team to states is really just an indication of the work that they’ve put in,” Allder said.
“We’ve got to give some credit to coach Aaron McGuffin. He’s our technique guy and he’s really gotten them to progress from novice to competitors within this first season.”
Thursday’s winner will take on the winner between No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Washington in the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.