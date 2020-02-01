Greenbrier East gets payback

The last time Greenbrier East and University met in a girls contest, a trip to last year's state championship game was on the line. That clash did not go the way of the Lady Spartans.
Saturday night inside the Beckley-raleigh County Convention Center, the two teams met again, this time for the AAA girls championship title at the Big Atlantic Classic.
This time it was all Greenbrier East.
"It is nice to win, (we have) a nice team and they have played hard all year long," Greenbrier East head coach and current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. "We made some real adjustments here at halftime. We came out in the third quarter and really got after (University). I was really pleased to see that because I felt like we were the better basketball team. We got sloppy from time to time, but, we just want to try and continue to improve. I thought overall, it was a pretty good game."
Greenbrier East started fast and raced out to a six-point lead. University weathered the storm and when Lauren Dean hit a 3 to beat the first quarter horn, the game was tied at 13-13.
Riding that wave of momentum, the Lady Hawks built a five-point lead with 4:26 to play in the half on a corner-3 from all-stater, Ashten Boggs.
Haley McClure cut the lead to three before the game took a tough turn for the Lady Hawks.
Damon came up with a steal and attacked the basket, Boggs contested the shot and was whistled with her third foul of the game. Damon's two made free throws were answered by a bucket from Dean before Boggs went to the bench with 1:42 to play in the half.
Greenbrier East took full advantage of Boggs' absence to close the half on a 7-0, sparked by five points and an assist from Damon on another bucket.
"Amya is a really special player, but, we had a lot of people stepping up right there," Justice said. "I thought Emma Dotson played a really nice game and had a lot of rebounds. Haley (McClure) just walked off the floor and said 'I almost (have) my game back.' That is really good. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. Taylor Dunbar had her knee bummed up, but, she had a nice game."
The Lady Spartans put the game away in the third period opening the quarter on a 10-2 run with eight points coming from McClure.
When the third quarter came to a close, East led 49-33. University finally cut the lead back inside single digits with just over a minute to play in the game, but never made a serious threat for the lead.
Justice was pleased his team was able to come away with the BAC title and get a little revenge on the Lady Hawks.
"This event is the state tournament in a lot of ways and that is what you want," Justice said. "(The team) remembers (last year). We really stunk it up in that game and University pretty much dominated the game, so, it was nice to try and get them back."
Damon finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, while McClure scores 18 points. Dotson had 10 rebounds and four steals to go along with four steals.
Boggs led all scorers with 25 points and had seven rebounds for University and Dean scored 10 points.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981
University
Lauren Dean 10, Ashton Boggs 25, Abbie Coen 9, Mallory Napolillo 7, Eden Gibson 1. Totals: 18-46 12-20 52.
Greenbrier East
Amya Damon 20, Emma Dotson 5, Taylor Dunbar 6, Kate Perkins 7, Haley McClure 18, Cadence Stewart 5, Kaelyn Dunbar 1. Totals: 23-47 14-21 62.
U: 13 13 7 19 — 52
GE: 13 17 19 13 — 62
3-point goals: U: 4 (Dean 2, Boggs 2), GE: 2 (Damon, Stewart). Fouled out: Boggs (U), Dunbar (GE).