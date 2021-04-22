Greenbrier East forced to travel to Oak Hill for sectional game

After two postponements, the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 game between Greenbrier East and Oak Hill is scheduled to finally be played tonight.
After the game was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to players quarantining and contact tracing, the game was again postponed Wednesday just 19 minutes before it was supposed to start.
In a statement released through the Greenbrier County Health Department’s Facebook page, the organization clarified that the mandate came from the state level and out of an abundance of caution.
It still hasn’t sat well with Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles, whose team had to forfeit home court advantage because of the postponements and will now travel to Oak Hill tonight.
“Mr. (Jeff) Bryant was totally wrong in what he did,” Coles said of the Greenbrier County superintendent. “We’ve done everything right all along. We’ve quarantined, we’ve had kids vaccinated, we’ve had kids who have had the virus and recovered. We followed all the protocol and everyone that was dressed was cleared to play.”
Despite the hurdles, the two teams are slated to finally play their game tonight in Oak Hill. The Spartans will be dressing just seven players including regular starters Bailee Coles, Tucker Via, William Gabbert and Adam Seams.
Coles said as of now he did not know if East would be allowed to host the section championship game if it advances and beats Oak Hill tonight.
