FAIRLEA — It wasn’t necessarily drawn up that way, but George Washington coach Rick Green will take it.
Brendon Hoffman’s leaner 3 at the buzzer gave the Patriots thrilling win in a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in front of a packed house at Greenbrier East Wednesday. That sends the defending champions back to the state tournament as the No. 5 seed and they will face No. 4 South Charleston in a rematch of last week’s Region 3, Section 1 championship game which SC won 54-50.
“I’d like to tell you that I ran that play to hot a leaner 3,” George Washington coach Rick Greene said. “Kid make plays. We had a plan and when it breaks down, kids have to make plays. And that’s what Brenden did.”
With 4.5 seconds left, Hoffman knew he was running short on time. Greenbrier East tried to force Hoffman, who had a huge second half, out near half-court.. He caught the ball on his side near the Spartan logo at center court, took three dribbles and launched a 3 with Greenbrier East’s Bryson Brammer nearly glued to him.
“As soon as I caught the ball, I knew I had about two or three seconds to try to get open and shoot the ball,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t really get open, but I was able to get it over the defender and it just dropped. I was feeling it.”
The Spartans couldn’t have played much better defense on Hoffman.
“We were trying to push it down out way and not let them catch it on their side of the floor,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “He made a great move. I don’t even know how he got the shot off. Kudos to him. Great shot, buzzer beater. And that’s the fourth buzzer beater that has happened to us this season.”
Speaking of feeling it, Hoffman had 19 of the Patriots 24 second half points and all six points in the fourth quarter. He finished with 25 of the Patriots.
Greenbrier East led 27-21 at the half, and 29-24 after an Aaron Griffith shot. Then Hoffman got hot, scoring 10 unsewered points, starting with back-to-back 3s that gave George Washington its first lead since 17-15 in the second quarter.
HE had two baskets and Ben Nicol finished a 12-0 run that gave the Patriots a 36-29 lead.
Goose Gabbert finally ended the run with a 3 for Greenbrier East.
Greenbrier East had just five points in the third and George Washington led 39-32 heading to the fourth.
“You always say we need to do this more, we need to do that, but we just told them we just told them to take a deep breath,” Greene said of halftime adjustments he made. “I felt like we were running around offensively and losing people defensively. We just needed out kids to settle down.”
A good steady dose of Hoffman in the second half didn’t hurt.
“He has what we call some dog in him,” Greene said. “What you saw, we’ve seen before. I thought Greenbrier East played extremely well. They played as hard or harder than any team we’ve played all season. They hot some big shots too. We’re very fortunate, it could have gone the other way if they had ended up with the ball.”
That was what Patton had hoped to so when the Spartans got the ball back with 29 seconds left. B
“We drew it up to run the clock and take the last shot,” Patton said. “Having a wide-open lane is enticing to any kid. We had it in the right players hands it just didn’t fall.”
Greenbrier East got on a roll in the second quarter with a 9-0 run to break up a 18-18 tied and the Spartans led 27-18 and they led by six at the break.
Goose Gabbert, who grew up with many of the Patriots players before transferring to East two years ago, led the Spartans with 12.
It was the Patriots first trip to Fairlea since February of 2012.
George Washington (15-6)
Zane McCarty 5, Taran Fitzpatrick 2, Brenden Hoffman 25, Isaac McCallister 8, Hunter Castleberry 3, Ben Nicol 2.
Greenbrier East (12-11)
Monquelle Davis 4, Aaron Griffith 9, Goose Gabbert 12, Gabe Patton 2, Bryson Brammer 7, Adam Seams 7.
GW 9 12 18 6 — 45
GE 11 16 5 10 — 42
3-point field goal – GW: 7 (McCarty 1, Hoffman 4, McCallister 1, Castlenberry 1). GE: 5 (Gabbert 2, Brammer 2, Seams 1). Fouled out - None.