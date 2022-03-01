FAIRLEA — It's often said that defeating a good team three times in one season is one of the most difficult challenges in sports. Greenbrier East, though, turned to another sports cliche — defense wins championships — Tuesday night to complete that difficult task.
Down 21-20 with 4:39 left in the opening half, the Spartans (11-11) turned up the heat on defense. The visitors from Oak Hill (11-10) scored just 3 points over the next 9 minutes and only 13 the rest of the game as East advanced in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 bracket with a 48-34 victory. The top-seeded Spartans move on to host third-seeded Princeton, a 68-67 winner over Woodrow Wilson Tuesday, on Thursday. They'll be looking to claim their first sectional title since 2010.
The key stretch Tuesday at Spartan Gym came with the game tied at 24-all with 50 ticks left before the half. Oak Hill had pounded the ball inside early and often against East's man-to-man defense, scoring almost all of its points in the paint, while the Spartans settled for outside looks against the Oak Hill zone, keeping pace with four first-quarter 3s. That's when East's first-year head coach Jared Patton made the decision to make sure his team didn't take a deficit to the locker room, stalling on offense as the seconds ticked down.
With two seconds remaining, Adam Seams, who led East with 14 points, connected on a 3-ball from the corner, giving the Spartans a 27-24 advantage and some momentum at the break.
East opened the second half with a Goose Gabbert 3, and the junior connected again from long range with 5:06 left in the quarter. A Seams free throw and two from the charity stripe from Gabbert completed a 12-0 run, and ahead 36-24, the Spartans never looked back.
"We knew coming out strong in the second half was going to be important," said Gabbert. "We were scoring the ball fine, but we thought defensively we could have been better. So we just came out with a focus."
The closest the Red Devils came the rest of the way was 7 at 36-29 at the close of the third. East scored the first six points of the final quarter and made some free throws down the stretch to close the door on the season sweep, as well as Oak Hill's season.
Seams finished the second half without a field goal — though he did pick up four free throws — but Gabbert picked up the slack with 10 of his 13 points in the final two frames.
Aaron Griffith finished with eight points, as did Bryson Brammer, who came off the bench to score all of his eight points in the opening quarter.
Jacob Purdue, who torched the Spartans with 23 points in a 57-52 East victory at Oak Hill a couple weeks ago, led the Red Devils with 12, while Trevor Kelly scored 11. Jeremiah Jackson started strong with six in the opening quarter, but the Spartans took away his inside presence the remainder of the game.
East will meet Princeton (13-7) for the first time this season with a chance at hosting a Region 3 co-final on the line. The Spartans and Tigers did not meet during the regular season.
"I know they have two bigs, but we'll have to watch some film to see exactly what they have," said Gabbert of Thursday's opponent. "East hasn't won a sectional championship in over a decade, so it's important for us to get it done."
South Charleston and George Washington will meet in the Region 3, Section 1 championship game that same night.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 12, Trevor Kelly 11, Jerimiah Jackson 6, Ethan Vargo Thomas 2, Samual Crist 2, Jacob Ward 1.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 14, Goose Gabbert 13, Aaron Griffith 8, Bryson Brammer 8, Kaden Huffman 2, Monquelle Davis 2, Isaiah Brooks 1.
OH: 14 10 5 5 — 34
GE: 16 11 9 12 — 48
Three-point goals — OH: 1 (Perdue); GE: 7 (Gabbert 3, Brammer 2, Seams 2). Fouled out — OH: Perdue.