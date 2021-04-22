After two postponements, the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 game between Greenbrier East and Oak Hill finally took place Thursday night.
Given the multiple delays it was decided Oak Hill, the No. 4 seed, would host the game but it didn't matter.
Senior Bailee Coles scored 27 points and William Gabbert added 21 as the Spartans closed on an 11-0 run, winning 61-48 to advance to the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship against Beckley.
The Spartans dressed just seven players with only four of them — Coles, Gabbert, Adam Seams and Tucker Via — being varsity players.
After leading by double digits in the third quarter, the Spartans started to falter as Oak Hill rallied to make it a two-point game halfway through the fourth quarter but missed opportunities at the free throw line put the Red Devils in the position to foul late and East took advantage, closing the game out at the free throw line.
Leading up to the game there was no absence of controversy.
The two teams were scheduled to play Wednesday and took the court before the game was postponed just 19 minutes before it was slated to start. Thursday morning the Greenbrier County Health Department addressed the situation through it's Facebook page.
"In reference to the boys basketball game at Greenbrier East that was cancelled shortly before it was to begin, this was done from the state level out of an abundance of caution due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
The county (both health department and board of education) had already done a thorough investigation and the coaches had made appropriate adjustments, however, the state chose to err on the side of caution until they, too could investigate the situation."
However East head coach Bimbo Coles was irritated with the way the situation was handled from start to finish as it cost his Spartans a home game.
“Mr. (Jeff) Bryant was totally wrong in what he did,” Coles said of the Greenbrier County superintendent. “We’ve done everything right all along. We’ve quarantined, we’ve had kids vaccinated, we’ve had kids who have had the virus and recovered. We followed all the protocol and everyone that was dressed was cleared to play.”
At press time Coles did not know whether or not the Spartans would be allowed to host the sectional title game against Beckley.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @tjackrh
Greenbrier East
Bailee Coles 27, William Gabbert 21, Adam Seams 6, Kaden Huffman 2, Ryan Cole 5
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 16, Omar Lewis 4, Leonard Farrow 2, Samuel Crist 6, Cade Maynor 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Cam Craddock 6
GE: 23 14 8 16 — 61
OH: 16 10 16 4 — 48
3-point golas — GE: 5 (Coles 1, Gabbert 3, Cole 1); OH: 2 (Perdue 2). Fouled Out — None.