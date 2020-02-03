Greenbrier East boys take opportunity to honor Kobe Bryant

It has been just over a week now since we all heard the devastating news about the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, her daughter Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also perished in the tragic crash.
I feel horrific events of this nature hit us hard because we all get a terrible reminder that at any minute our lives can be turned upside down, no matter our status in life.
Kobe will always be a basketball legend — no one in their right mind will argue that — but last week he was a dad taking his daughter to a basketball game. He was a coach, taking his players to a basketball game. He was just like many of the parents and coaches I talk with almost on a daily basis.
Greenbrier East head boys basketball coach Bimbo Coles played in the National Basketball Association from 1990-2004 and battled Kobe on numerous occasions.
Coles also has a son who currently plays basketball for the Spartans and a daughter who plays basketball for Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.
When the Greenbrier East boys took the floor at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in the Big Atlantic Classic last Friday, the Spartans were all attired with shirts that read “Bryant” on the back along with the numbers 8 and 24, the numbers worn by Kobe when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I thought it was a really cool way to honor Kobe,” Coles said. “I think it means more to our kids than anything because today was the first day that we really had an opportunity to talk about Kobe. To talk about what he means to basketball, what he means to me and what he means to the NBA. He was a guy that played the game I love the right way and was an intense competitor.”
Coles was a multi-star athlete in high school before choosing basketball for his college days and was always noted as an intense competitor. Coles always felt no one was more competitive than he was, until he met a couple of NBA legends during his pro career.
“I always thought I was the most fierce competitor in the world, until I met Michael Jordan,” Coles said, smiling. “Then I was like, there is only one other person that’s more fierce than me as a competitor and that is Michael Jordan, until I met Kobe Bryant. When you add that competitiveness with all his talent, it makes a really special player.”
Many fans only saw the competitive side of Kobe, who, like many great athletes, was completely different off the field of play.
“He was a guy that hated you when you played against him, but off the court you could talk to him about anything. He would give you as many tips as he could about basketball and was just a joy to be around,” Coles said. “He has meant so much to the game and it is just a huge loss for basketball.”
Coles played for the Miami Heat to start his NBA days, but he also spent some time during his career on the west coast, where he played against the NBA legend on a frequent basis.
“I played against him quite a bit. I was in Golden State and we played them twice each year when I was out there,” Coles said. “It was always a joy to compete against him because you always had a guy that is competing just as hard as you.”
Watching Coles as a player over the years and even today as a coach, his competitiveness has never been in question. I could not help but ask about a memorable battle with Kobe and if he ever got anything over on the NBA legend.
“I never did,” Coles said as we both laughed. “I was telling my guys today about one time I was playing against him and it was in San Jose. Our building was getting renovated and we were playing against the Lakers. Kobe had gotten a steal and he was going, and I was going. I was getting the angle on him because I knew if I didn’t catch him out (away from the basket), I was going to get dunked on.
“My thought process was I was going to take him out of the air. I did, I fouled him real hard when we got in the air and collided. I fell back and he kinda came down on his feet. I got up and thought, ‘All right, I fouled him hard.’ I looked at him and he said, ‘Not today, Bimbo. Not today.’ The next morning I got up and I had a broken wrist and missed the rest of the season. I told my kids the moral of that story was to just leave Kobe alone.”
While the memories of competing against Kobe are great for Coles, the Greenbrier East legend is now like many around our area, a coach and a dad focused on his players and his children.
“It really hits home to me because sometimes you take it for granted just how special your kids are,” Coles said. “I am very fortunate in that I am almost always at my kids’ games. I get to watch our kids and it takes a lot of time, especially to coach. For Kobe to do that just shows the kind of person he was. He was a guy that loved basketball and he helped everybody. I watched him on the sidelines and the way he would talk with his daughter, interacting with her, you knew he loved his kids.”
