Greenbrier East's Adam Seams reacts after his team wins the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East beats Wheeling Park, will face Spring Mills for state championship
By Dave Morrison
For The Register-Herald
With about seven minutes left in Greenbrier East’s Class AAA state tournament semifinal with Wheeling Park Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex, the Spartans’ Adam Seams closed his eyes, looked skyward and offered up a prayer.
Whether it was divine intervention, Seams’ freakish athletic ability or a combination of both, the prayer was answered. In the 77th minute, Seams broke a 1-1 deadlock with a heavenly left-footer that enabled Greenbrier East to move to its first-ever state championship game with a 2-1 victory.
“I’m going to give all the glory to God on this goal,” Seams, a senior standout, said. “Three minutes before (the goal) happened, I just took a moment, closed my eyes, and I was like, ‘Please, God, I’ll do anything for you, I know you’re going to give me a goal right here.' And He came through just like He always does.”
1 of 23
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams reacts after his team wins the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s fans react during the AAA semifinal soccer game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams reacts after his team wins the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s soccer team reacts after winning the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s fans react during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park’s at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams reacts after scoring the winning goal against Wheeling Park during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Chase Mizia (2), reacts after scoring the first goal of the class AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Dawson Trusty kicks the ball during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Chase Mizia heads the ball during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Cayden Midkiff and Wheeling Park’s Brody Wall battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams and Wheeling Park’s Tresz McLeod battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Will Godby and Wheeling Park’s Brody Wall battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Wheeling Park’s Mike Blanton gets the ball past Greenbrier East’s Will Godby during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Luke Dolan and Wheeling Park’s Mike Blanton battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams head the ball during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East fans react during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Chase Mizia and Wheeling Park’s Samuel Rockey battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams heads the ball during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Carter Tolliver and Wheeling Park’s Tresz McLeod battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Noah Edwards and Wheeling Park’s Lorenzo Donzella battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Joe Cochran stops a goal during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Ryan Wagner takes a fall during the AAA semifinal game against Wheeling Park at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Boys Class AAA soccer semifinal
Greenbrier East’s Drew Beverage and Wheeling Park’s Brody Wall battle for possession during the AAA semifinal game at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Greenbrier East vs Wheeling Park semifinal
Greenbrier East will now face Spring Mills, a 3-0 winner over Hurricane in the other semifinal, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for the AAA state championship.
In a tight contest, Seams was the last player Wheeling Park coach Mario Julian wanted to see with the ball in front of his goal late in the game.
But there he was, dribbling the ball left, inside the box, Hayden Barbour hot on his tail, and Matteo Gattesco cutting in front. Seams redirected the ball, causing Gattesco and keeper Gavin Border, who was stellar in goal for the Patriots to that point, to guess left and Seams directed it into the net to the back right.
“He got behind the defense,” Julian said. “It was a 50-50 ball in the middle of the field, and we looked at each other and didn’t play it really well. Once he got past our center-mid (fielders), it put us under great pressure. A player like Seams only needs one great shot to win a game and that is what he got. It was a great goal.”
That he was in position to score anyway was the product of a good in-game adjustment made by Seams and teammate Chase Mizia, who had scored the Spartans' first goal on a penalty kick in the first half.
The Spartans' two leading scorers switched spots, Seams moving to the front line where he could attack and Mizia going to the defensive line without about 15 minutes remaining in the game.
“It just came down to Adam Seams (scoring the winner)” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “But I can’t overstate Chase Mizia’s ability to be humble enough to go back and play in the back line. That is on them. It’s something we’ve discussed that they have to understand that if Adam goes (to attack), Chase has to sit (on defense). They have total license to do what they want as long as it’s communicated. We saw early in the season lots of things were not communicated and there were lots of gaps.”
The only gap Seams and Mizia found Friday were the ones they scored their goals through, including the game-winner by Seams with 3:42 remaining.
Seams seemed to be positioning for a goal about the same time he was petitioning his higher power.
“Right before (the game-winner) Will Godby had got the ball in the middle and he played a ball that was OK ball,” Seams said. “I told him, ‘Will, next time play it over the top and I promise I will get it.’ He played (the next opportunity) over the top. A kid was all over my back (Barbour) and I saw a kid in front of me (Gattesco). I knew I had to go somewhere. As soon as I took my touch outside, I knew the keeper was coming right. I knew I had the bottom of the net.”
And he buried what will be a historic shot in Spartans history.
The first half was a chess match which Wheeling Park dominated.
It was Greenbrier East that scored first on a Mizia penalty kick.
“I saw Adam look down and I know every time he looks down to start running,” Mizia said. “I cut in front of a defender (to get to the ball) and he took me out in the box. I knew when I got up there, I had to put it away to break the ice.”
He had done the same in the regional championship with the final penalty shot to give the Spartans the 3-3 (4-2) win against previously undefeated George Washington.
“I was a little more nervous taking this one today than I was the one in the regional championship,” Mizia said.
The Patriots' Wilson Hanna wasted little time hitting the equalizer less than three minutes later.
It was 1-1 but the feeling was Wheeling Park had dominated the first half.
“It seemed like in the first half we won the midfield, got some attack and then in the second half it flipped,” Julian said. “I don’t know what the factors were in that. Maybe they were a little anxious in the first half. Maybe they needed that half to settle down.
“Our game plan in the second half was to keep doing the same thing. I didn't think we needed to change much because we were possessing the ball, getting good shots and were in control of our game and the way we were playing.”
Greenbrier East made a complete adjustment to abandon its game plan coming in and go back to playing the style it had played coming into the tournament.
“They dominated in the first half because of the system we tried to employ,” Lemine said. “I won’t say it wouldn’t have worked if we had done it right. We didn’t quite do it right. We were lacking in a couple of areas. But we made the change to forget that and go back to how we had been playing and we were able to put more pressure on their backs, which led to use being able to pressure more.”
Greenbrier East keeper Joe Cochran, who has 14 shutouts this season, was clean in the second half, as the Spartans were able to shut out the always attacking Tresz McLeod, who always seemed just inches from breaking the tie in the second half.
“(Cochran) took one (goal away) when the game was still tied, when we got loose on the side there and Tresz beat the goalie," Julian said. "I didn't realize that their goalie tipped it wide. That was a heck of a save there. It didn’t turn out to be a game saver, but it took a shot that kept the game even and gave them a shot there at the end to win it.”
McLeod, who had 35 goals this season, had several opportunities.
“I flat-out went and found Tresz and told him our game plan was 100 percent on him,” Lemine said. “We understand they have a couple of other guys who can do some things, but Tresz is flat-out the dude and we had to stop him. He did not get it in the back of the net, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying. He’s going to be a player in the state the next couple of years and he’s going to get his when he wants to get his.”
“You know what, they played GW and GW is great, and they have players equal to what Tresz is, and (Greenbrier East) was comfortable with their defense and how they were going to double team him,” Julian said. “No shame in Tresz's game out there, he had three or four real good scoring chances and the goalie made saves.”
Greenbrier East now gets what had been an elusive championship berth, the first for the soccer program.
“For most of us this has been a dream since we were 8 years old,” Seams said. “We used to be ball boys at the East games, and I remember thinking with my friends, ‘One day we are going to be up here and hopefully we can win a state championship.'”
