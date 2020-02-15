Greenbrier East awarded win over Woodrow

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Friday that Greenbrier East has been declared the winner of Tuesday's suspended game against Woodrow Wilson.
The game was suspended with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter after a confrontation near the Woodrow bench involving Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors and Greenbrier East fan Steven Damon. Greenbrier East was leading 46-40 at the time.
The option to resume the contest was presented to Woodrow head coach Brian Nabors and the school administration, but the five players who were ejected from the contest would've been unable to participate and the Lady Flying Eagles would have been assessed at least five technical fouls.
For the Lady Flying Eagles, the hour-long drive to Fairlea to play out the remaining five minutes of the game wasn't worth it.
"I just didn't think it would be a good atmosphere," Woodrow Wilson principal Rocky Powell said Saturday. "That, and the trip wouldn't be worth it. That was our decision to not go and resume the game."
The loss drops Woodrow to 3-1 against sectional foes, while Greenbrier East moves to 4-1 in sectional play. After the ruling on Tuesday's game, the two teams have split the season series, with each coming away with a road win. Ballots for sectional seeding were sent to coaches on Friday and are due back next week.
Region 3, Section 2 consists of four team — Riverside, Woodrow Wilson, Princeton and Greenbrier East. The format for the sectional tournament allows for the highest seed in each matchup to host, meaning that if Woodrow and East do meet in the sectional tournament, whichever teams is voted the highest seed will have the right to host. Currently no decision has been made on whether or not the game would be played at a neutral site if the two teams were to meet.
Sectional play opens on Feb. 26 with the sectional championship slated for Feb. 28.
