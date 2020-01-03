Greenbrier East and George Washington have developed one of the best rivalries in the state in recent years and Friday will mark the latest chapter in the matchup between the Class AAA titans.
The two teams have met in the Region 3 co-finals each of the last two years with George Washington winning in 2018 and East in 2019.
A key advantage in those matchups?
The home team was the winner.
Despite the calendar turning to January, the matchup has heavy implications on the Region 3 hierarchy. With a win the Lady Spartans could make an early season statement, taking a step towards securing home court advantage through sectionals.
For George Washington, at 3-2 with another viable state tournament team in South Charleston breathing down it’s neck, a loss would be damaging with the beef of its MSAC schedule coming up.
Leading the Lady Spartans (8-1) are two time first-team all-stater Haley McClure and Amya Damon. Both have produced multiple double digit scoring and double-double efforts.
For the Lady Patriots, last season’s MSAC scoring champion, Kalissa Lacy, leads the way, flanked by experienced starters Vivian Ho and Lauren Harmison.
Girls
Lewis County at
Nicholas County
After the loss of Anna Hamilton to graduation, the Lady Grizzlies have struggled. They bring a 2-5 record into tonight’s home matchup with Lewis County.
The two teams have played one common opponent thus far — Braxton County.
Braxton handed Nicholas its most recent loss 57-28, while Lewis defeated Braxton 37-36.
Liberty at Oak Hill
Liberty opened the season with a win over Meadow Bridge but has struggled since.
Meanwhile Oak Hill comes in with a 5-2 record, having defeated Liberty 66-24 on Dec. 13.
The loser will likely solidify a spot in the Section 1 play-in game, while the winner will keep its hopes of moving out of the play-in matchup alive.
Midland Trail at
Pocahontas County
A rematch of last year’s Region 3, Section 1 championship game in Class A, the Lady Warriors will look to avenge a loss that forced them to travel to Summers County in the Region 3 co-championship, where their season ended.
A win is vital for both teams with Pocahontas sitting at 6-3 and Trail at 6-1. The victor will potentially take an early lead on the No. 1 seed in the section.
Montcalm at Greenbrier West
Greenbrier West looks to move above .500 with a home win over the Lady Generals.
Kenley Posten has been the leader for the Lady Cavs so far, averaging double-digit points, while Julie Agee has complemented well at guard.
Summers County vs.
Chapmanville at Logan
The Lady Bobcats jump back into the fire with Chapmanville, a team that was one game away from the Class AA state tournament a year ago, winning 20 games.
The Lady Tigers are 4-2 this season, but face a Summers team with a pair of lethal scorers in Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac. The duo helped the Lady Bobcats to a 48-41 win over Bluefield on Dec. 28, pushing their record to 6-1, with their only loss coming on the road against Class AAA No. 2 Greenbrier East.
Boys
Montcalm at Greenbrier West
Despite numerous losses to graduation, the Cavs haven’t missed a beat behind their new head coach, Jared Robertson.
Greenbrier West is off to a 4-0 start, with the strong play of Kaiden Pack leading the way.
Meanwhile it’s been the opposite for Montcalm.
The Generals are 1-5, securing their only win of the season Dec. 27 against Craig County, Va.
Woodrow Wilson at
Parkersburg
For the Flying Eagles, there’s a lot to be encouraged about.
A strong win against Logan reignited the flames of an old rivalry, but the story thus far has been how close Woodrow has come to a statement win, only to come up short.
A loss to Spring Valley at home, as well as yielding an 11-0 run to defending state champion University after leading in the fourth quarter, have shown glimpses of a team talented enough to hang its 17th banner, but struggling to get over the hump early.
It doesn’t get any easier as the Flying Eagles travel to Parkersburg.
The Big Reds have historically given Woodrow trouble, despite the contrasting records. A win on the road would be encouraging for head coach Ron Kidd as his team looks to take that next step and make the plays that consistently win those close games.
