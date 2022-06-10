Greenbrier County’s Makayla Scott continues to impress

I haven’t talked to you about Makayla Scott for a while. You may remember she is the young lady that rose up from the 4-H clay shooting program in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, near a town called White Sulphur Springs. Makayla started shooting shotgun in the 4-H a few years ago and one thing led to another, next thing you know she became quite a sensation in the scattergun world.
OK, since you asked, just a little history on this shotgun shooting dynamo. Makayla had a less than advantageous start in life and was being bumped around the foster care system when she was found by Telford Scott and adopted into the Scott family. Makayla (now a ripe old 19 years of age) may have had a rough start in life but some years ago through the love and encouragement of her new family, and the 4-H shooting program, she picked up a shotgun, started shooting competitively and has never looked back.
Being serious about competing in the shotgun world meant a lot of hard work and sacrifices, for Makayla and her family. Lots of travel to shooting events in other states means long road trips, motels, and bad diner food. Once at the event, to effectively compete the shooter must shrug all this off and make it count when standing up there burning powder, this means when the shotgun goes bang targets have to break. Makayla did it, her family did it, and the list of accomplishments is impressive.
In 2018 Makayla won the Perazzi Grand Prix Bronze in Junior Class, she shot on the 4th Place Team in the 4-H Nationals in Grand Island, Nebraska in 2019, she was 4th place in Sporting Clays in the SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) Nationals in 2019, and in 2019 she was the Doubles Skeet Champion at SCTP Nationals, she made the NC All-State team in 2019, and she qualified for the United States Junior Olympic Trap Team and was the first lady shooter from West Virginia to earn that position, ever. Please note that this list of wins and accomplishment could go on but in truth I am too lazy to keep typing them.
One that I did miss is that in October of 2019 Makayla earned a spot to shoot on the team of Dave Miller of CZ-USA where she was one of four young shooter that helped him set a Guinness Book of World Records for the most number of clays broken by a 5 person team in twelve hours! Five shooters shot almost continuously for 12 hours, 14,167 targets where broken and I do not expect that number to be topped any time soon. Makayla Scott has established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the competitive shotgun trail, but that was not enough, she had another idea brewing in that brain of hers.
Makayla imagined what it could be like if she had a shotgun range in her own back yard. Not just one range mind you but a shotgun shooting facility with all the trimmings, a place to shoot the game of trap, skeet, Sporting Clays Five stand, that wild European game Bunker Trap. She had the room, all she had to do was put together a few little details like some bulldozer work, pouring concrete and building trap houses for the skeet range, laying out and putting in the various shooting stations, and acquiring the target throwers needed, little things like that. Makayla wasted no time in reaching out to some of her sponsors like firearms company CZ-USA, and well-known clay target thrower makers MEC Outdoors. They soon joined in to make this happen and Makayla also reached out to some local businesses and got help from Lynch Construction, Green Acers Excavation, and Neathhawks Lumber. Local shotgun coaches Joe Hayes, Curtis Kincaid, Joe Windon, and Makayla’s Dad, Telford all put in long hours helping to make this shooting range a reality. With all that she had been through personally and what this shooting range could mean to new shooters by being exposed the shotgun sports, Makayla knew she could only give the site one name, Field of Dreams. The most recent addition to this facility is a very nice club house building with a kitchen, restroom, storage for guns and ammo and counter for checking in and registering shooters for matches.
Now that the physical site was becoming a reality Makayla put phase two of her dream for this place into action. Makayla had competed with the North Carolina Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) team and done well. Even though she was proud of this accomplishment, she knew she had to find a way to take a team from her home state of West Virginia to the SCTP Nationals. So the first chapter of the Scholastic Clay Target Program in West Virginia was born, The Mountaineer Clay Crushers!
Currently the Mountaineer Clay Crushers have about 25 members, if you are a young person that would like to try shotgun shooting, you can reach Makayla through the Mountaineer Clay Crusher page on Facebook or calling the Scott residence at 304-536-2321.
Recently I was present at the Field of Dreams and watched as young shooters Jack Chapman, Keyton Strader, and Natalee Simms banged away breaking clays on the Field of Dreams. You couldn’t help seeing that as young as she is, this young lady is bringing along a new crew of shooters. This girl is a smiling ambassador for youth shooting sports on one hand and a set of hot shotgun barrels on the other. We will be hearing much, much more from Makayla Scott.