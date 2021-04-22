Greater Beckley 64,

Mount View 61 (OT)

Greater Beckley held on to avoid the upset, beating Mount View 64-61 in overtime Thursday in Beckley.

Jordan McInnis led the crusaders with 20 points while Kaden Smallwood scored 14.

Malaki Bishop led all scorers with 23 points in the loss.

Greater Beckley advances to Saturday’s Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship game where it will play James Monroe.

 

Mount View 

Tony Bailey 7, Kris Jackson 4, Justin Haggarty 8, Jaylen Hall 3, Brenden Rotenberry 6, Malaki Bishop 23, TJ Bell 10

Greater Beckley

Exra Drumheller 7, Kaden Smallwood 14, Jordan McInnis 20, BJ Mitchell 13, John Rose 10

MV: 14 10 15 12 10 — 61

GB: 13 12 16 10 13 — 64

3-point goals — MV: 6 (Haggarty 2, Hall 1, Bishop 3); GB: 6 (Drumheller, Smallwood, McInnis, Mitchell, Rose 2). Fouled Out — MV: Bailey.

 

Webster County 64,

Greenbrier West 52

Upper Glade — Rye Gadd scored 22 points as Webster County pulled away from Greenbrier West in the second half of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 title game Thursday in Upper Glade, winning 64-52.

Kaden Cutlip and Carter Williams each added 18 points in the win.

Kaiden Pack led Greenbrier West with 23 points while Chase Boggs added 12. 

Webster County will host the loser of Saturday’s Section 1 title game between Greater Beckley and James Monroe on Wednesday while Greenbrier West will travel to the winner. 

 

Greenbrier West

Kaiden Pack 23, Chase McClung 8, Brandon Oscar 4, Chase Boggs 12, Lawson Vaughan 5

Webster County

Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 18, Rye Gadd 22, Connor Bell 6

GW: 16 11 13 12 — 52

WC: 11 18 19 16 — 64

3- point goals — GW: (Pack 3, Boggs 2); WC: (Cutlip 2, Gadd 3). Fouled Out — None. 

 

Softball 

Greenbrier East 7, Independence 3

Greenbrier East hit three home runs, beating Independence 7-3 Thursday in Coal City.

Lindsey Black crushed two dingers while Josi Ervin pitched a complete game and added a home run of her own.

Greenbrier East improves to 5-0 and will travel to George Washington on Saturday.

GE: 001 321 0 — 7 11 3

I: 000 012 0 —    3 6 3

Pitching — GE: Josi Ervin and Olive Poyvon; I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP: Ervin, LP: Buckland, Hitting — GE: Lindsey Black 3-4 (2 HR, 2 RBI), Josi Ervin 2-2 (HR, RBI), Olivia Poyvon 2-2 (2B). I: C. Hart 1-3 (HR).

 

State scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AAAA

Region 1

Section 2

University 65, Buckhannon-Upshur 53

Region 3

Section 2

Greenbrier East 61, Oak Hill 48

A

Region 2

Section 1

Tucker County 58, East Hardy 54

Region 3

Section 1

Greater Beckley Christian 64, Mount View 61

James Monroe 101, River View 65

Section 2

Webster County 64, Greenbrier West 52

Region 4

Section 1

Tug Valley 53, Man 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AA

Region 1 Co-final

Parkersburg Catholic 76, Magnolia 38

Williamstown 51, St. Marys 48

Region 2 Co-final

Frankfort 60, Trinity 48

Petersburg 76, Braxton County 44

Region 3 Co-final

Wyoming East 82, Chapmanville 17

Region 4 Co-final

Charleston Catholic 53, Roane County 22

Ravenswood 14, Buffalo 11

Class AA girls state tournament seeds:

1. Parkersburg Catholic (16-0)

2. Wyoming East (8-2)

3. Petersburg (14-1)

4. Frankfort (14-3)

5. Williamstown (16-3)

6. Charleston Catholic (9-4)

7. Mingo Central (9-4)

8. Ravenswood (7-7)

Class AA schedule:

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – No. 4 Frankfort vs. No. 5 Williamstown – Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 8 Ravenswood – Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 3 Petersburg vs. No. 6 Charleston Catholic – Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Wyoming East vs. No. 7 Mingo Central – Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 1:00 p.m.

Championship:

Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

