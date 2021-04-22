Greater Beckley 64,
Mount View 61 (OT)
Greater Beckley held on to avoid the upset, beating Mount View 64-61 in overtime Thursday in Beckley.
Jordan McInnis led the crusaders with 20 points while Kaden Smallwood scored 14.
Malaki Bishop led all scorers with 23 points in the loss.
Greater Beckley advances to Saturday’s Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship game where it will play James Monroe.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 7, Kris Jackson 4, Justin Haggarty 8, Jaylen Hall 3, Brenden Rotenberry 6, Malaki Bishop 23, TJ Bell 10
Greater Beckley
Exra Drumheller 7, Kaden Smallwood 14, Jordan McInnis 20, BJ Mitchell 13, John Rose 10
MV: 14 10 15 12 10 — 61
GB: 13 12 16 10 13 — 64
3-point goals — MV: 6 (Haggarty 2, Hall 1, Bishop 3); GB: 6 (Drumheller, Smallwood, McInnis, Mitchell, Rose 2). Fouled Out — MV: Bailey.
Webster County 64,
Greenbrier West 52
Upper Glade — Rye Gadd scored 22 points as Webster County pulled away from Greenbrier West in the second half of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 title game Thursday in Upper Glade, winning 64-52.
Kaden Cutlip and Carter Williams each added 18 points in the win.
Kaiden Pack led Greenbrier West with 23 points while Chase Boggs added 12.
Webster County will host the loser of Saturday’s Section 1 title game between Greater Beckley and James Monroe on Wednesday while Greenbrier West will travel to the winner.
Greenbrier West
Kaiden Pack 23, Chase McClung 8, Brandon Oscar 4, Chase Boggs 12, Lawson Vaughan 5
Webster County
Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 18, Rye Gadd 22, Connor Bell 6
GW: 16 11 13 12 — 52
WC: 11 18 19 16 — 64
3- point goals — GW: (Pack 3, Boggs 2); WC: (Cutlip 2, Gadd 3). Fouled Out — None.
Softball
Greenbrier East 7, Independence 3
Greenbrier East hit three home runs, beating Independence 7-3 Thursday in Coal City.
Lindsey Black crushed two dingers while Josi Ervin pitched a complete game and added a home run of her own.
Greenbrier East improves to 5-0 and will travel to George Washington on Saturday.
GE: 001 321 0 — 7 11 3
I: 000 012 0 — 3 6 3
Pitching — GE: Josi Ervin and Olive Poyvon; I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP: Ervin, LP: Buckland, Hitting — GE: Lindsey Black 3-4 (2 HR, 2 RBI), Josi Ervin 2-2 (HR, RBI), Olivia Poyvon 2-2 (2B). I: C. Hart 1-3 (HR).
State scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AAAA
Region 1
Section 2
University 65, Buckhannon-Upshur 53
Region 3
Section 2
Greenbrier East 61, Oak Hill 48
A
Region 2
Section 1
Tucker County 58, East Hardy 54
Region 3
Section 1
Greater Beckley Christian 64, Mount View 61
James Monroe 101, River View 65
Section 2
Webster County 64, Greenbrier West 52
Region 4
Section 1
Tug Valley 53, Man 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AA
Region 1 Co-final
Parkersburg Catholic 76, Magnolia 38
Williamstown 51, St. Marys 48
Region 2 Co-final
Frankfort 60, Trinity 48
Petersburg 76, Braxton County 44
Region 3 Co-final
Wyoming East 82, Chapmanville 17
Region 4 Co-final
Charleston Catholic 53, Roane County 22
Ravenswood 14, Buffalo 11
Class AA girls state tournament seeds:
1. Parkersburg Catholic (16-0)
2. Wyoming East (8-2)
3. Petersburg (14-1)
4. Frankfort (14-3)
5. Williamstown (16-3)
6. Charleston Catholic (9-4)
7. Mingo Central (9-4)
8. Ravenswood (7-7)
Class AA schedule:
Quarterfinals:
Game 1 – No. 4 Frankfort vs. No. 5 Williamstown – Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 8 Ravenswood – Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 3 Petersburg vs. No. 6 Charleston Catholic – Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.
Game 4 – No. 2 Wyoming East vs. No. 7 Mingo Central – Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.
Semifinals:
Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 1:00 p.m.
Championship:
Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 12:30 p.m.