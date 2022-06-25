It seemed like something was missing from the table as Greater Beckley’s Kaden Smallwood got ready to take center stage at his collegiate signing with Davis & Elkins Saturday at the Greater Beckley.
There was the regional plaque, and several other honors he had earned during a decorated Crusader career.
But missing was Greater Beckley’s state runner-up trophy, which was pointed out to coach Justin Arvon.
“He said he doesn’t want it there,” Arvon said.
Smallwood said he was proud of the achievement, no doubt, but there was a reason.
“I’m so thankful that we were able to make it to the state tournament and make it to the state championship (game), that was such as great memory that I will cherish forever,” Smallwood said. “But ever since I was little, I never liked to have anything runner-up. I’ve always heard that was the first loser. Ever since I heard that, I never liked runner-up. But being in the championship with everything we went through, it was a blessing.
An all-stater, an all-tournament performer, a 1,000-point scorer, big baskets, and bigger wins, all are accolades that can describe the Crusaders standout, but perhaps the lasting legacy Smallwood leaves at Greater Beckley can’t be measured in tangible results.
Perhaps it’s “everything we went through” when, despite losing four key players to suspension late in the season, the one-time silent leader took the Crusaders on his back and willed them to that title game.
Smallwood will have a chance to leave a lasting legacy on Davis & Elkins as well, signing with the Senators Saturday at he gym he called home for four years, with family, friends, coaches, teammates and even future D&E.
That run he went on in the postseason, including 22 points in a regional win over Webster County and 21 points in a loss to James Monroe in the championship, showed his mettle.
Especially the first game of the run when, with “basically a hole in his hand,” as Arvon described it, he willed the Crusaders back from a 12-point deficit to beat Mount View 59-56.
“We were down 12 to Mount View at halftime in a winner-go-home game sectional game and we came out and at the end of the third quarter we are still down, and Kaden comes out, and I see some tears in his eyes,” Arvon said. “We made eye contact. I said, ‘Kaden this is not over,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, this isn’t over’ and he’s telling his teammates that, and he preceded to go 9 for 9 at the free throw line, made some huge defensive stops and displayed just a huge leadership role in that game that was able to prolong our season and was able to get us to the state championship game.”
Hole in hand taped, he finished with 19 points in the game without shooting a jumper. A shooter of note, he found a way to will his team to victory.
The hole in his game came at practice two days before that game when he fell and tore the skin away from his hand near the palm, an injury that Arvon likened to a spider bite the way the skin was being eaten away.
“Mount View played great that game, I had a hurt hand, we had some foul trouble in that game along with having players still out and ruled ineligible and we were playing with a lot of players who didn’t have experience in a sectional semifinal,” said Smallwood, whose team fell to Webster the tear before is a close loss at Upper Glade, a loss avenged in March. “I made that contact with coach Arvon, and I didn’t want to go out like that. To come back made me feel if we can come back in that kind of way, with me being injured and having foul trouble we are in a pretty good position.”
This past season Smallwood averaged 18.9 points per game and scored in double figures in all 27 games in which he played. He had over 30 twice and scored over 20 seven more times.
Smallwood knows his court time at D&E is dependent on him, but he is confident in what he brings.
“Definitely a hard worker,” Smallwood said of the qualities he will bring to the Senators. “I’m definitely a gym rat (his dad Wayne, a player at Mount Hope, said he has a hard time keeping his son away from a gym, even to mow grass). I’m going to go up there and work my tail off and I’m going to earn my place. I feel like I’m also a leader. Coming in as a freshman I feel like I can be a leader on the floor. I don’t like to follow; I like to stay on my own path and hopefully I can become a leader and we can get something accomplished.”
On hand were future Davis & Elkins teammates Breland Walton and Ben Gilliam, both Beckley natives.
The fact they are at D&E bring familiarity and was one of the reasons he picked Davis and Elkins. Also, Daniel Mondragon continually reached out to Smallwood, just to see how he was and continued to show interest in the Beckley shooter.
Breland Walton and Cortney Walton, also a future teammate, mentored Smallwood coming up.
“I remember seeing this small kid, with Kenyan Cook (a Woodrow football player who signed with Georgetown recently) and some of those guys, and them always wanting to be around us,” Walton said. “It was (annoying), just like how we used to be with older guys. But with Kaden we saw a kid who wanted to get better. We welcomed them and any questions they wanted to ask on how the process was going to be. And watching him in high school he learned all the words we taught him growing up.”
Gilliam, who came in as a true freshman last year and ended up playing considerably more time that he expected, knows the process that Smallwood is getting ready to go through and thinks he can contribute.
“He is a true point guard, and he can get us the ball and get us in our sets,” Gilliam said. “He can hit his shots; he can get to the rim. He’s got a full game he just has to keep on improving.”
Arvin said he will miss Smallwood, who was a contributor even on team that boasted all-staters like Jay Moore and Chance Potter.
“I hope we had as much of an impact on him as he has had on us,” Arvon said. “He’s had a huge impact on me personally as a coach, and the rest of our staff and our players. We love being around Kaden and glad we had this time with him. We plan on seeing a ton more basketball played by him in the future.”