Greater Beckley Christian to appeal SSAC ruling

Greater Beckley Christian will appeal a recent ruling by the Secondary School Activities Commission that left four players ineligible and forced the program to forfeit all 2021-22 wins against SSAC teams that they played in.
The appeal will be heard Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The Crusaders will be allowed to play in the postseason. Sectional seedings are set to be released this week.
Crusaders coach Justin Arvon stood up for his players and program Monday evening.
“These are great kids. The reason they are ineligible is because they played in 8 JV games last season. However, there is a lot more to the story than that. We will know more Wednesday,” he said.
The Crusaders currently have a 14-6 record and were ranked fifth in Class A in the newest state rankings released Monday. If the ruling is upheld, they will have to forfeit nine of those 14 victories — two against Webster County and one each over James Monroe, Greenbrier East, Elkins, Princeton, Westside, George Washington and Mount View.
Of those eight teams, only Webster County has already made the changes to their results on their SSAC schedule pages.
Greater Beckley is scheduled to finish its regular season this week with home games against Tug Valley (Tuesday) and Teays Valley Christian (Thursday).
