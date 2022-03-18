Greater Beckley Christian ready for another round with James Monroe

CHARLESTON – Justin Arvon didn’t mince words or try to give a typical coachspeak answer. When the Greater Beckley coach was asked after his team’s 48-40 championship game-clinching victory over Tucker County about his yet to be determined opponent for Saturday’s Class A championship, he was blunt: James Monroe.
But not for the reasons you might think. It has nothing to do with avenging two losses to the Mavs (three if you count the ineligible players issue that cost the Crusaders 15 games including a December win against the Mavericks).
“I don’t mean that from a ‘I don’t want see St. Joe’s there, we want (James Monroe) again,” Arvon said. “I think James Monroe deserves to be there, I think they are good enough to be there and I’m rooting for them. I like those kids, I like the coaching staff, I know them. They work so hard and their kids are so respectful and great to be around.”
Arvon got his wish when James Monroe ripped through St. Joe’s 67-44, meaning that the Class A Region 3, Section 1 opponents will meet for the fourth time this season.
It marks the third time that opponents will meet for the fourth time. The first time was Class AA, 3, Section 1 opponents Oak Hill and Wyoming East in 2010 and Class A Wheeling Central and Magnolia in 2018.
No. 1 James Monroe (27-0) coach Matt Sauvage was just as complimentary of the Crusaders program.
“Justin’s got a great team, he’s got those boys playing hard, really well,” Sauvage said. “Anybody who doesn’t know basketball. He does a great job. Two great guards, all five (starters) can score. I think it will be an absolute dog fight and I’m looking forward to it.”
Each team is looking for its first state championship and will be playing in its first championship game.
Greater Beckley has been galvanized by last month’s ruling that four players were ruled ineligible misinterpretation of a rule about playing junior varsity on an F1 visa. It’s been the rallying cry the Crusaders needed to overcome two 12-point half-time deficits – to Mount View in the regional and Man in the quarterfinals — and hold off No. 3 seed Tucker during this run.
“They’ve used it and I hope they don’t stop using it. It’s been a rallying cry for them. They feel like it’s them against the Civic Center. It’s them against everyone here, basically. Whether that is right or wrong is irrelevant, it’s what they think and they play that way. They appreciate that everyone is here watching them, and they love this environment, but they feel slighted.”
James Monroe has been driven to the brink of a state championship by last year’s failure in the Region 3 co-final against Greenbrier West when they lost in overtime at home.
It’s my senior year, nothing means more to me than to be here at the state tournament.” said senior leader Shad Sauvage, who will play for his dad a final time in the state championship game. “Last year really hurt us. We worked hard to get where we are, and we want to take care of business.”
No. 7 seed Greater Beckley Christian (7-20) and James Monroe feature two of the top guard duos in Class A, if not all the state. And each has a third guard that has been a big contributor.
GBC’s Kaden Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson have opened eyes in the state tournament, their speed and ability to get to the rim being keys in wins against No. 2 seed Man and No. 3 seed Tucker County.
The duo entered the state tournament averaging 19.1 points per game. Wilson averaged five rebounds and 4.9 assists and Smallwood 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Arvon was asked if he felt his dynamic duo was the best in the state in Class A.
“I think there are a few,” he said. “I think Eli and Shad might have something to say about that too. That’s a great guard combo. Of course, Eli does a lot of stuff on the court, but he’s a guard. Kaden and Kendrick are right up there. I’m proud of them. I think we’ll have a great matchup Saturday.”
Eli Allen, who averaged 20.8 points per game, 9.5 assists and 9.0 rebounds in the regular season legitimized those numbers in the first two rounds of the state tournament, averaging 17 points, 14 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
Allen currently averages 20.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists.
Shad Sauvage averages 19.6 points and has 98 3s.
Greater Beckley’s John Rose and James Monroe’s Josh Burks provided help for their teams as third guards. Rose averages 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds and Burks, a defensive stopper, averages 6.8 points.
Greater Beckley’s lone big in the wake of the loss to Sherlock Padmore (10.3 points and 11.4 rebounds) is Seann-David Kadjo (6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Michael Judy (5.3 points) round out the starting five.
Cam Thomas is the big inside for the Mavs and is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and Collin Fox, with a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) in the semifinals, averages nine points and 5.4 rebounds.
James Monroe is looking to join six other Class A schools as an undefeated state champion since 1959, joining Kermit (1964), Bramwell (1967), Rivesville (1976), Paden City (1987) and Webster County (2019).