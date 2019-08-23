Greater Beckley Christian volleyball is no stranger to postseason play. Third-year head coach Tracie Fisher sees no reason why that trend should not continue this year.
“My expectation is, why not us? Why can’t we consistently go (to the state tournament) when we only lose two or three players a year?” Fisher said.
The Lady Crusaders have advanced to the state tournament both years under Fisher and were a mainstay under previous head coach Kerie Lopez. Although Fisher’s team is full of underclassmen this year, Greater Beckley has the experience to make another run to Charleston.
“I have two juniors, four sophomores and the rest are freshmen. We are very young again, but we have a lot of promise,” Fisher explained. “I still have my nucleus crew of five and my returning setter is back along with some of my hitters.”
Losing libero Ashlynn Coffman to graduation was expected. However, the loss of two juniors from last year’s team, especially outside hitter Nevaeh Dickens, caught the team by surprise.
“We lost two seniors from last year’s team and we had two juniors transfer out,” Fisher said. “The two players that would have been my returning seniors left, so we don’t have any seniors on this team. When you lose some big hands in the front (row) for blocking and attacking, it stings some. But it just gives some other girls an opportunity to play and grow.”
Among the returning group will be two players who will be counted on heavily this year, junior middle hitter Courtney Green and sophomore setter Jenna Fisher.
“Courtney brings everything to the table. She plays all the way around and she is one of our most powerful hitters in the middle,” Fisher said. “She is very versatile and does a great job blocking. She is a monster server and is also very smart on the back row. She passes well, but she also reads the ball really well. She has huge numbers in every statistical category, which is why she was the only one that made second-team all-state (last year). She just did everything for us.”
Green recorded 269 kills last year to go along with 78 aces and 260 digs.
Fisher led the team in assists with 826 her freshman year and gathered crucial experience under fire.
“(Jenna) is definitely the quarterback of this team and she has grown up so much,” Fisher said. “She has worked so hard in the offseason doing some individual training with different people just to get her footwork better. It was tough to throw a freshman setter into our tough schedule, then on to states. The nervousness that brings to a freshman is wicked.”
Faith Brooks led Greater Beckley in kills last year. The sophomore outside hitter is back and gives the Lady Crusaders another big-time presence at the net.
“Faith is another good all-around player and is a tough outside hitter,” Fisher said. “She has that whip and can really hit the ball. (Faith) also has a power serve.”
Junior Emma Moss is back as a defensive specialist, along with sophomore Emma-Grace Holstein, who will add more depth in the middle.
The loss of Dickens has opened a spot for sophomore Keira O’Neal to shine.
“Keira played last year and I expect her to step up big on the outside to cover for Nevaeh,” Fisher said. “She has the IQ and she played all through middle school for me. She really knows what she is doing.”
Jada Wilcox and Shayla Martin are freshmen who will also see some action this season.
“I expect them to come in and piece things together for us at different times,” Fisher said about her freshman newcomers. “They will play during the season and get some experience. I am not sure how many minutes, but they will get some.”
Outside of the freshmen, all of Fisher’s players have state tournament experience. Fisher feels that will be a huge plus for her team this year.
“They learned what it is going to take to play at that level,” Fisher said of the state tournament experience. “They know it is played on a different level down there. Now that they have seen it, I don’t think they will be afraid. It is kind of like David and Goliath. We just need to go in there and play our game. I think they learned a lot and to not give up, no matter who we are playing.”
