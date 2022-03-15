Greater Beckley Christian head coach Justin Arvon, center, celebrates after beating Man 63-57 during the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Greater Beckley Christian dethrones Hillbillies (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON – Given all the adversity that Greater Beckley Christian has gone through, what was a little 12-point deficit?
Turns out, not much.
Greater Beckley erased a 38-26 halftime deficit with a 16-2 run to start the second half, overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit and went on to knock off defending Class A champion Man 63-57 Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.
It was GBC’s second state tournament win in school history. The Crusaders (6-20) will move on to face Tucker County, which knocked off last year’s runner-up Pendleton County in the tournament’s first game, Thursday at 11:15 p.m.
1 of 14
031622 Greater Beckley 1.jpg
Greater Beckley Christian students section cheering for their team during game against Man in the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 4.jpg
Kendrick Wilson, of Greater Beckley Christian, drives to the basket against Man defender during the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 5.jpg
031622 Greater Beckley 6.jpg
Greater Beckley Christian head coach Justin Arvon during game against Man in the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 7.jpg
Greater Beckley Christian head coach Justin Avon, with Kendrick Wilson, during game against Man in the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 8.jpg
031522 Greater Beckley 2.jpg
031622 Greater Beckley 9.jpg
Sean- David Kadjo, of Greater Beckley Christian, left, pulls down a rebound away from, Caleb Blevins, of Man during the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 3.jpg
Greater Beckley Christian fan, Bryce Rose cheering for his team during game against Man in the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 10.jpg
031622 Greater Beckley 11.jpg
Kendrick Wilson, of Greater Beckley Christian, dives after a loose ball against Man defender during the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 12.jpg
Greater Beckley Christian fan during game against Man in the quarter-finals of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Tuesday. Greater Beckley won 63-57 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031622 Greater Beckley 13.jpg
031422 Greater Beckley 14.jpg
“It all goes back to facing adversity,” said GBC’s Kendrick Wilson, who led the Crusaders with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. “We’ve been overcoming adversity this whole year. We forfeited like all our wins, what are we, 5-20. When adversity hits us, it’s not really anything for us.”
It was Wilson who hit the tying shot at 40 and a drive that gave GBC the lead for good at 58-57 with 1:45 remaining.
Without that third-quarter run, the second comeback in the fourth likely would have been a moot point.
“We were able to refocus at halftime,” GBC coach Justin Arvon said. “We started getting back to our initial offense, setting good screens, moving the ball around the perimeter and it opened up some attack lanes for our guards. When these guys can go downhill and make plays, we are extremely tough to defend. And that is exactly what we did in the second half.”
“We have coach Justin Arvon, one of the greatest coaches in the state of West Virginia, so when he told us to penetrate, we listened,” Wilson said.
Man seemed powerless to stop GBC at the outset of the second half.
Smallwood and Michael Judy scored inside ahead of two Wilson free throws to cut the lead in half.
After Caleb Blevins restored order with a basket for Man, Greater Beckley responded with 10 straight points, Wilson hitting the tying and go-ahead baskets to finish off the run.
“We played good all year third quarters and for some reason we didn’t play good in this game,” coach Tommy Blevins said. “We have a saying in the locker room that the third quarter is going to dictate a lot of things. We came out flat. Give credit to them, they came out stroking. They hit everything they threw up there.”
Man didn’t go away, and a series of strange events helped the Hillillies build the lead back to 55-48.
Down 5, 57-52, Kaden Smallwood hit two free throws, Sean-David Kadjo scored and Wilson hit a drive to put the Crusaders up with 1:45 left.
Smallwood and Wilson hit five free throws to end the game.
Man did not score in the final 3:08.
Smallwood had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. John Rose added 11 and six rebounds and Kadjo nine points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Blevins led Man with 20, Aden Martin had 18 and Jeremiah Harless had 11 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 3:45 left.
Tommy Blevins wasn’t happy with the tough draw for his No. 2-seeded quad.
“If you guys think that is a seven seed you need your head examined,” Blevins said. “That is no typical seven seed that we came into tournament play with. We knew when we got the draw it was going to be a tough one. Am I happy with the loss? No. Am I happy with the draw? No.”
Man, one of the state’s premier 3-point shooting teams, was 0 for 11 from distance in the second half. Several were forced shots when the Hillbillies were trying to make a comeback.
Of course, for GBC the rallying cry has been to play for their four ineligible players.
“It’s more than just basketball for us,” Wilson said. “We are playing for our brothers. There are four kids on the team that got the experience taken away from them. So we are trying to win for them.”