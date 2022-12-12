John Rose scored a game-high 40 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian to its first win, 68-39 over Covenant Christian.
Aaron Hall added 12 for the Crusaders (1-1), who will host Nicholas County on Thursday.
Tyler Farley and Ryan Beilstein led Covenant with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Covenant Christian
Tyler Farley 12, Ryan Beilstein 11, Griffin Spalding 6, Caleb Nicely 6, Grady Frantz 3, Eli Yeager 1.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 40, Aaron Hall 12, Kash Hendrix 8, Reece Patterson 7, Hunter Laxton 1.
CC 7 9 4 19 — 39
GBC 14 14 18 22 — 68
Three-point goals — CC: 3 (Nicely, Frantz, Beilstein); GBC: 3 (Patterson, Hendrix 2). Fouled out — none.
Local Schedules
Boys
Dec. 13
Greenbrier West at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Independence, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Summers County at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15
Nicholas County at Greater Beckley Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16
Mercer Christian at Greater Beckley Christian, 8 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Poca, 6:30 p.m.
Independence at Midland Trail, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Liberty, 7:15 p.m.
PikeView at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Montcalm, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
James Monroe vs. Allegheny Boys Home at Allegheny (Va.) Tournament, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17
Nicholas County vs. Nitro at W.Va. State, 4:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at University, 1 p.m.
James Monroe at Allegheny (Va.) Tournament, TBD
Girls
Dec. 13
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Richwood, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
Tygarts Valley at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Midland Trail, 7 p.m.
Logan at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15
Independence at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Westside, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Van, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16
James Monroe at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at River View, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Montcalm, 6 p.m.
Westside at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
Rogers Oil Tournament, TBD
Dec. 17
St. Albans at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Huntington, noon
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Pineville 55, Huff 18
P: Konnor Fox 22, Ashton Blankenship 11, Dylan Golden 8, Jax Cook 7, Jake Stewart 4, Cameron Huffman 2, Eli Lester 1
H: Matthew Cline 6, Drake Kennedy 5, Brady Christian 4, Noah Endicott 3
Next: Pineville (2-0) will visit Independence Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
