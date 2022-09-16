I have often heard the same answer offered as a response to someone telling a story about a good hunting dog. Although the response can somewhat vary in length and specifics, the same message always seems to come bubbling up to the surface — great dogs can never be replaced, or you only get one truly amazing dog in your lifetime.
I have no idea if the response statements are factual or even based on data, but after hearing it most of my adult life, I can’t help but wonder. Not all old tales are true, but there are more than a few close enough to reality to cause me to pause and consider — especially in the sporting, outdoor lifestyle realm.
The reason I allowed my mind to wander on this subject of great dogs is my dog Boogie. Boogie is a working dog whose job is to hunt, locate and announce by barking to the world that he has found the targeted species. Being a treeing dog, (a dog that chases game up a tree and barks when doing so) is a characteristic of the kind of dog Boogie is. Other hunting dogs have other characteristics. For example, bird dogs can flush, point or retrieve animals. Boogie, a mountain feist hunting dog and simply the best squirrel hunter I’ve ever been privileged to walk the woods with, has mastered his craft by using his eyes, ears and nose to locate squirrels.
It is amazing to me still to this day, after a long career of squirrel hunting with dogs, that a dog can locate an animal by scent in a tree five or six stories high. I love squirrel hunting and always have since I was first introduced to it as a child. As an adult, my love of squirrel hunting is directly related to working dogs. Boogie and I have a blast in the woods over our last 11 seasons together. He is simply my bud.
Boogie is getting old and there is nothing I can do about that, except maybe pass along his traits? Long shot at best and a move the risk-and-reward analysis folks might consider too risky. In life and especially in my business affairs, I have always followed my gut. So I did just that and I am proud to announce the old dog, Boogie, is now a proud father of a bright-eyed, playful, rambunctious boy named Blu.
I have no idea if the “you only get one good dog in your lifetime” applies here or not — way too early to tell. What I am confident of is the fact that the old dog is having a ball with a puppy to play with, and the puppy is as happy as a lark.
For the next several months, especially once the leaves start to peak and slowly begin to fall from the tree canopy, two little brown feist hunting dogs will be wide open at the farm as well as several public land hunting areas across the great state of West Virginia. I simply can’t wait.
Squirrel season opened Sept. 10 and closes on Feb. 28.
