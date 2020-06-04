Gov. Jim Justice released guidelines for the resumption of low contact sports late Wednesday. With that, area Little Leagues have more clarity in steps that need to be taken to salvage what they can out of the rest of the season.
Practices can resume no earlier than Monday, and the first games can be played Monday, June 22. Those games can be played in front of limited spectators.
Paul Flanagan, administrator for West Virginia Little League District 4, said he held a virtual meeting with league presidents on Tuesday, before Justice's guidelines were presented. He has tentatively scheduled another meeting for Monday to allow everyone time to get familiar with those orders.
"I sent those out to all of our presidents to try to review them and figure out if there might be any obstacles their league may or may not be able to perform," Flanagan said.
The guidelines encourage each league to devise a plan that has players, parents, coaches, officials and league employees prepared for a safe return to the game. Some of the measures to that end include:
l Proper social distancing not only among players on the field but also parents, guardians and spectators. Coaches, parents, guardians and spectators are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, such as face masks, and players are also encouraged to do so when not active, such as while in the dugout or sitting on the bench.
l All equipment that is shared by coaches and players is to be cleaned and sanitized between each use or touch. Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer are to be readily available.
l Non-cash, electronic payment for tickets is encouraged.
l Access to all parts of the facilities is to be limited as much as possible. Signs encouraging social distancing and reminding everyone of health policies regarding COVID-19 should be placed in multiple areas.
l Players will have their temperatures checked and will be asked the usual questions to detect possible exposure to the coronavirus.
"I didn't see anything in there that surprised me," Flanagan said. "Baseball is a sport that can kind of lends itself to social distancing."
Although it is not a requirement, some leagues may opt to have balls and strikes called from an umpire standing behind the pitcher's mound instead of positioned behind the catcher.
The catcher would squat farther back to create distance from the batter. And since baserunners cannot lead off in Little League, there is no need for fielders to hold runners on.
"About the only time players would get inside social distancing (requirements) is if there is a close play made on the bases," Flanagan said.
Flanagan said the process of taking temperatures and quizzing players on their health has been raised as a concern.
"Part of that concern is the time and effort it might take to do it," he said. "Will we be able to find enough thermometers? They have been in short supply. Do we transfer the responsibility of answering the questions to the parents? If I'm 11 or 12 I can probably answer those questions. If I'm 8, 9, 10, I'm not so sure."
Some leagues may elect not to play this season, which is why Little League has relaxed its residency requirements for this season only. Players who live in a community that has decided not to play can move on to other leagues that are playing.
District 4 is made up of 17 leagues in Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe and Mercer counties. Shady Spring Little League has already canceled its season not only because of the coronavirus but also because its fields are on Raleigh County Schools property. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has deemed all school property off limits.
Fayetteville, Oak Hill and Midland Trail canceled their season in April. Sophia Little League will begin practice June 9.
Other leagues in District 4 have been in the process of contacting parents to see if there is enough interest to either get started or resume. Beckley Little League, for instance, started practice the first week of March, just days before the pandemic forced Little League to halt the season.
The bottom line, Flanagan said, is to give kids the chance to get on the field.
"We are trying to provide a program for children who want to play so they can participate in Little League this season," he said. "Hopefully next season this will all be in our rear view mirror and we can all get everything going in the usual time frame."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber