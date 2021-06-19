Gore qualifies for 16th Summer Paralympic Games

Next stop for Jonathan Gore, Tokyo.
The Fayetteville High graduate and current graduate assistant coach at Concord University competed over the weekend in the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, Minn.
He capped his weekend with a victory in the T64 classification 200-meter dash on Saturday. Gore was timed in 22.96 seconds, while runner-up Trenten Merrill was clocked in 23.37.
On Friday, Gore placed third overall and second in the T64 classification in the 100. He ran a time of 11.05 seconds, compared to 10.99 for winner Jarryd Wallace.
Gore has now qualified to represent the United States in the 100 and 200 in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.
An official announcement of the U.S. team's makeup is expected in the coming days.
His coach, Michael Cox, said Saturday that Gore "didn't have a good start in the 100 (on Friday)," but still wound up running a quality time to qualify. "He got out in the 200 from the get-go.
"I'm excited for him."