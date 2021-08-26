Michael Cox got a virtual tour of Tokyo Monday night.
This weekend, the man serving as his personal guide — Jonathan Gore — is on the ground in Japan and will be touring the Olympic Stadium track in person as he seeks gold in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a member of the United States team.
"I was cooking dinner last night and he was showing me around Tokyo," Cox, the Concord University track and field and cross-country coach who is helping coach Gore, a former Concord track and field standout, said Tuesday.
Beginning on Aug. 29 Tokyo local time, Gore, a Fayetteville High School graduate, will compete in two T64 classification track events, first in the 100-meter dash then in the 200, in the Paralympic Games. The Paralympics, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed because of Covid-19, are being held through Sept. 5.
Gore, a graduate assistant coach at Concord University, qualified for the prestigious event by performing well in both races at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, Minn., in June. He logged a win in the T64 classification 200 in 22.96 seconds, and he placed second in the T64 classification in the 100 (11.05).
In the run-up to that meet, Gore explained that he suffered an injury in a work accident about three years ago that resulted in his left leg being amputated below the knee. He's worked hard in recent months to train to achieve his goal of representing his country in competition.
Now that the time has arrived, Gore is ready to go.
"My training has gone great," he said via email this week. "I was dealing with a tweaked hamstring from the meet in Arizona through trials. However, it never slowed down my training and I was getting faster every week.
"My overall goal is to execute my races to compete for a medal. Everyone that I will be competing against has a great chance of getting on the podium. However, every race I do is a different 'meet' so it is about who runs their 'perfect' on race day to get on the podium. But my goal is to get on the podium, but I am only focused on running."
"I think he can make the podium, if not in both races at least in one," says Cox, who said he feels Gore's better chances are in the longer sprint.
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the United States. Gore will be in one of two 100 preliminary heats scheduled for 9:23 and 9:29 p.m. in Tokyo on Sunday, Aug. 29, which translates to 8:23 or 8:29 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the eastern U.S. The men's 100 T64 final is set for 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, in Japan, which is 7:43 a.m. that same day back home.
The T64 200 prelims are planned for 11:28 and 11:34 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, which will be 10:28 and 10:34 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 3. The 200 final is set for 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 (7:15 a.m. EST).
After a flight of about 15 hours, Gore has been in Tokyo since Aug. 11. He and his teammates participated in a pregame camp from Aug. 11-21 at Yokota Air Base.
"So that helped me get used to the 13-hour time difference and the temperature differences in the country," he said.
Gore joined his teammates in participating in the opening ceremonies earlier this week. "It was an amazing experience; however, I wish there was fans in the stands," he said. He said he was able to get footage of the individuals who brought the Olympic torches into the stadium as well as the lighting of the main torch.
"The Olympic village is amazing," Gore continued. "It’s a lot of walking in around the village because the village is 6 miles long."
With the difficult Covid-19 environment going on in the host country, Gore said athletes undergo daily symptom checks and daily Covid tests.
He hasn't gotten to mingle with other athletes to a large degree, partly because "I keep forgetting my American pins to trade with other countries."
Also, caution is a must due to the virus possibilities. "You never know who potentially could have been around individuals with Covid (or) potentially have Covid," he said.
He walks around the village some, but makes sure he doesn't stray outside the boundaries. "If by some chance someone left the village, they will not come back to the village … they will be going home."
He and his track and field teammates have their own private track on which to practice, and Gore says the transport to and from practice allows him to sightsee on the bus and view downtown Tokyo.
"Other than that we don’t go anywhere," he said. "Plus, my apartment has, in my opinion, the best view in the village."
As he finishes his final days of preparation and prepares to don the USA bib and represent his country, Gore is extremely appreciative of the support he's received from back home.
"I am just focused on relaxing and enjoying my time in the village," he said. "The biggest thing about racing is staying relaxed.
"It's also crazy to see how much support is flooding (in from) Concord University, Fayetteville, other states across the country, but especially the state of West Virginia."
That support has made it "easier to race prep," he said.
Cox says he still gets emotional thinking about Gore's path to this weekend. Now, though, it's time to watch the action unfold and cheer him on.
"Like it's now, it's happening," Cox said. "It's real."
