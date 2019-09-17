Goodson putting pedigree on display

It would be no exaggeration to say Atticus Goodson has exploded onto the scene.
In his debut season of high school football, the Independence sophomore is averaging 202.7 yards rushing and 99.0 receiving yards and has found himself in the end zone 10 times in three games. Not a bad introduction.
But head coach John H. Lilly already knew all he needed to know.
Goodson’s dad John was a member of the 1992 state championship team at Fayetteville and went on to WVU. His mom Melissa was a standout athlete at Woodrow Wilson. His uncle Chris Grose also played at Woodrow and won a NCAA Division I-AA national championship as a fullback at Marshall.
“He’s got pedigree,” Lilly said.
It’s been on display so far, and his latest performance earned him selection as the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week.
Goodson, who was also a finalist after Week 2, ran for a season-high 267 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 28-0 win at River View last Friday. He also had a touchdown and 67 yards receiving.
Versatility has been the story for Goodson through three weeks. He has scored both ways in each game to this point.
“He has handled a lot of our kickoff returns and he’s one of our running backs,” Lilly said. “We run the flexbone offense and he can come out of the backfield and catch the ball and he can run our option.”
Goodson’s most productive game came at PikeView, when he ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns to go with 112 receiving yards and a fifth score.
For all the ability Goodson (6-foot, 205 pounds) has shown, Lilly says it can still get better from here.
“He’s got real good speed and he’s big, and he’s a work in progress,” Lilly said. “He’s still learning football. If you watch him, you can see that he’s a great athlete, but he’s still got a lot to learn. He’s still really raw. He’s not even close to where he can be.”
Goodson’s efforts are part of the reason the Patriots stand at 2-1 as they prepare to take on Raleigh County rival Shady Spring (2-1). Kickoff for the Patriots’ home opener will be 7:30 p.m.
Lilly is happy with the way the season has started and is looking forward to each challenge moving forward.
“I guess the best way to say it is this time a year ago we were 0-4, so we’re a little ahead of the curve,” he said. “We’re 2-1, feel like we should be 3-0, and now we’re looking forward to the chance to play against a team that was in the playoffs (last year).”
Wyoming East’s Clay Lester was the readers’ choice at register-herald.com with 38.1 percent of the vote.
Email: gfauber@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber