It’s not the typical script for a high school football game, but No. 4 Independence accomplished its goals in a 63-14 victory against Westside in a Tuesday night special at George Covey Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed because Westside was quarantined.
Atticus Goodson rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns and surpassed 4,000 yards for his career, and quarterback Logan Phalin threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Patriots took care of business early.
“I think we got two or three things out of it,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said of the game, which was shortened to eight minutes starting early in the second quarter and was played on a running clock in the second half.
“One, not having to go two weeks without playing a game and keeping our team sharp in precision work. They did exactly what I asked them to do, come out, play fast and execute and let the young kids play the rest of the game.”
Indeed, the regular starters struck and did so quickly, running up 37 points in the first quarter.
Goodson ran for three of his four touchdowns in the quarter and Phalin threw his three touchdown passes, two to Trey Bowers (17 and 26 yards) and another to Judah Price.
“I swear I don’t even feel like he was really trying that hard,” Westside coach Tyler Dunigon said of Goodson’s performance, which was limited to just seven carries. “I’ve seen him play in person a few more times and I swear he wasn’t really running hard tonight, we just weren’t tackling. A lot of times we decide before the snap that we are beaten. We’ve got guys diving at ankles and that’s just not going to cut it against a ball carrier like him. He’s the real deal.”
Goodson’s fourth and final touchdown run, a 55-yarder in the second quarter, put him over 4,000 yards for his career, a huge amount considering his career has just been 22 games. He did not play as a freshman.
He is believed to be the first Independence running back with over 4,000 rushing yards for a career.
“It does mean a lot,” Goodson said. “I’ve had a great O (offensive) line over the last couple of years and they made it easier to do. Well, I wouldn’t say easy to do but they helped me a lot with it. They made it easier than it would have been with a worse offensive line. I’m glad to be the first to do it around here. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season. Hopefully I can tack on a few more yards.”
“I honestly didn’t know he had close to 4,000 yards until we saw it (on social media),” Lilly said. “He only played two-and-a-half years and rushed for 4,000, so that’s a pretty good milestone.”
The start enabled Lilly to go to his younger guys in the second quarter and in the second half.
Colton Miller, who Lilly said was an unsung hero on the team, ran a punt back 37 yards for a touchdown.
“He does a lot of dirty work that a lot of kids won’t do,” Lilly said. “He is good blocker, he catches the ball well, he’s a good special teams player. I was really pleased that he had a game.”
Tyler Linkswiler also had a touchdown on a 1-yard run.
For Westside, its scoring came on passes from Jaxon Cogar to Hansel Bledsoe covering 27 and 19 yards.
Cogar finished the night 4-of-16 for 66 yards.
Independence (3-0) had another stout performance against the run, limiting the Renegades to just 38 yards rushing in the game. Derrick Taylor, in his first action of the season, had 11 carries for 49 yards.
“At the end we were able to move the ball there, Derrick did run hard for us,” Dunigon said. “Jax only made one bad play, putting the ball in harm’s way. There are some positives. We just have to get better up front (on the lines). That’s the bottom line.”
Westside (0-4) is due to get several players, ineligible for the first part of the season, back Friday against Shady Spring.
The Renegades came into the game without practicing since last week. Tuesday was their first game back.
“No practice, I’ve got six starters with me in jerseys and two more at home,” Dunigon said. “We don’t want to make excuses but it’s tough when you’ve got that kind of circumstances and come up here with the team they’ve got. It’s tough but that’s football.”
Westside will host Shady Spring Friday. Independence is at Summers County.
Shady played Summers Tuesday as well, winning 19-12.
W 0 8 6 0 — 14
I 37 20 0 6 — 63
First quarter
I – Atticus Goodson 35 run (Goodson kick), 11:43
I – Goodson 10 run (kick failed), 9:05
I - Trey Bower 17 pass from Logan Phalin (kick failed), 5:28
I – Bower 26 pass from Phalin (pass fail), 3:44
I – Goodson 54 run (kick failed), 2;23
I Price 19 pass from Phalin (kick failed). :52.6
Second quarter
I – Colton Miller 37 punt return (pass failed, 10:57
W – Hansel Bledsoe 27 pass from Jaxon Cogar (Cogar run), 2:17
I – Goodson 55 run (pass failed), 1:51
I – Phalin 21 run (Cyrus Goodson pass from Phalin)
Third quarter
W – Bledsoe 19 pass from Cogar (run failed), 1:51
Fourth quarter
I - Tyler Linkswiler 1 run (kneel down)
Individual statistics
RUSHING – W: Jaxon Cogar 9-(minus-6), Blake Bledsoe 4-(minus-5), Hansel Bledsoe 1-0, Derrick Taylor 11-49 I: Atticus Goodson 7-190-4, Logan Phalin 1-21-1, Tyler Linkswiler 5-24-1, J.D. Monroe 1-23-0.
PASSING – W:Jaxon Cogar 4-16-0-66-2 I: Logan Phalin 3-4-0-62-3; J.D. Monroe 1-2-01-0
RECEIVING – W: Blake Bledsoe 1-13, Hansel Bledsoe 2-46-2, Noah Lusk 1-7; I: Trey Bowers 2-43-2, Judah Price 1-19-1