Goodson named Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Atticus Goodson of Independence High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year. Goodson is the first Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Independence High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Goodson as West Virginia’s best high school baseball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Goodson joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-2007, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior center fielder and right-handed pitcher led the Patriots to a 21-4 record and the sectional final this past season. Goodson batted .462 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 41 runs scored, recording an OPS of 1.551. A First Team All-State selection, he also posted a 3-2 record with a 1.84 ERA on the mound, striking out 66 batters in 38 innings pitched while surrendering just 21 hits and 15 walks.
Also a football standout, Goodson has volunteered locally on behalf of youth baseball programs. “Atticus Goodson is one heck of a ballplayer, the best I’ve seen all year,” said John Mark Kincaid, Midland Trail High School head coach. “He’s just a physical specimen, with a rocket for an arm and great bat speed.”
Goodson has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Walters State Community College (Tenn.) this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Goodson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Goodson is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.