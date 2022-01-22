Goodson makes baseball move to Walters State official

Small has always seemed to suit Independence’s Atticus Goodson. His specialty has always been the ability to make that something small into something big.
He helped small Independence High School win its first football playoff game in over three decades and advance to the Class AA state championship game. Going from small to big.
Goodson was just the second Raleigh County football player ever to win the prestigious Kennedy Award, given to the state’s top player, going from small market to state-wide recognition.
He is small on ego, small on self-promotion, ready to give his teammates and coaches all the credit.
Now he hopes to do the same, signing with junior college baseball power Walters State in Morristown, Tenn., Saturday in a ceremony at Independence High School.
While many people fret about the size of a school, making Division I the be-all, end-all, Goodson said that the Senators baseball program is the place for him.
“It fit everything I wanted,” Goodson said. “It’s a small campus, it’s not spread all over a town. It’s got a good family feel. Everybody there is close, I’ve got a bunch of guys on my Snapchat and they text all the time asking me how things are going.”
The Independence standout has made no secret his love for baseball, and despite winning the Kennedy Award hopes to make a run at professional baseball and said that was another benefit of Walters State.
“It’s a JUCO, so if I end up being good enough to go to the pros, I can go after the first year or after the second year but if in those two years I don’t get good enough to go to the pros I can go to a college after and get even better at a different college,” Goodson said.
Walters State has made 10 trips to the JUCO World Series and last year tied a program record with 61 wins. Ryan Kelly (Braves), Chad Bell (Tigers), Brett Martin (Rangers) and Brent Honeywell Jr. (Athletics) are all former Senators who made it to the Major Leagues from Walters State.
“It’s a wonderful program, we were sold almost immediately going on the campus and talking to the coaches,” said his mother, Melissa Grose Goodson, who was a Hall of Fame Basketball player at Woodrow Wilson. “I think he’ll get extremely good coaching while he is there and fine tune him up.”
Last season Goodson was named to the Class AA first-team all-state team after helping Independence reach the semifinals of the state baseball tournament. A center fielder and a pitcher and the Patriots’ leadoff hitter, Goodson hit .446 with four doubles, three home runs and he scored 36 runs.
His coach Scott Cuthbert knew he was going to be a star as a freshman.
“We were playing at Bluefield, in a pro stadium (Bowen Field housed Appy league teams for years) and he made some catches that day that, against a normal outfielder, might have gone for doubles or triples and he routines them. You see the big spectacular plays but the way he is rigged the routine balls that may be doubles and triples against other people has been a big benefit for us.”
Goodson looked forward to Saturday but is glad to get it behind him.
“It’s good to know I’m going to be playing in college now for sure,” Goodson said. “It’s exciting to do something like this, it’s a dream I’ve had for a long time.”
Roughly 200 people turned out for the celebration, among those several younger area players, who posed for a picture with Goodson, getting to share in their hometown hero’s accomplishment.
“Atticus has always been, even when he was a little kid, drawn to little kids smaller than him,” his mother said. “I like to see the role model he has become to the younger generation, to guide them to be good kids. Literally, when he was four, he was drawn to the two-year-olds, to play with them and mentor them. That’s just the way he has always been.”
Goodson has some goals in mind for when he gets to Walters State.
“I think I will contribute immediately,” Goodson said. “I think when I come in, I’m going to work hard and get myself a spot in the starting lineup. Being a part of a winning program will make you better because your confidence is already boasted because you’re not losing a bunch of games and everybody there pushes you to work hard.”
Cuthbert sees nothing but success for Goodson.
“He has all the raw ability,” Cuthbert said “He can run, he can throw, he’s a big strong kid, he can hit. Physically he is a specimen. At the college level he just needs to refine his game and continue to get more consistent.”
Goodson said he hopes to work on his patience at the plate.
“Be a little more selective, which you have to do at the higher level if you want to be successful,” he said.
Goodson is the second member of the baseball team to sign to play in college, joining teammate Michael McKinney, who will play at North Carolina State.