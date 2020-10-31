Independence 62, Lincoln County 8
HAMLIN — Atticus Goodson ran 25 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns as Class AA No. 14 Independence took down Class AAA Lincoln County 62-8 Friday night.
Goodson now has 1,506 yards and 24 touchdowns in seven games for the Patriots (5-2). Last season he set the school single-season records with 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The Patriots ran for 408 yards as a team.
Cyrus Goodson caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — I: A. Goodson 25-237, Logan Phalin 2-56, Isaiah Duncan 6-52, Judah Price 4-50, Cohen Miller 1-13.
Passing — I: Duncan 6-9-0-58, Phalin 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — I: C. Goodson 3-51, Price 2-5, Trey Bowers 1-2.