A day after putting up five hits against Class AAA power Hurricane in its first loss of the season (10-1), Independence again was limited to five hits.
What a difference a day makes.
Independence erupted for five first inning runs and closed it out with seven more in the fourth in a 13-2 victory over Raleigh County rival Liberty.
Liberty was hampered by 10 and four hits batsmen and eight of which scored.
The hit that seemed to shake Liberty came on the first pitch in the bottom of the first when Atticus Goodson blasted a solo shot into the trees lining the left field line.
His sixth home run of the season quickly tied to the score at 1-1 after Liberty’s Talen McGraw played station-to-station baseball, scoring on a steal of home.
What followed where three walks and a hits batman scoring to give the Patriots (12-1) a 5-1 lead.
Other than Goodson’s home run the big blow was a two-run double by J.D. Monroe.
“We didn’t play bad against Hurricane, we didn’t have a very good offensive day,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “We did a little better today. We were at least able to manufacture some runs. It’s a game where the more regular we can play the better are we going to be. We’ve been play and off, play, off. It’s been a rough year on that part.”
A seven-run fourth basically ended the game as Independence pitching handcuffed Liberty to three hits and had 12 strikeouts.
Goodson got a bit of a respite from playing catcher, starting in his old spot, center field and then moving to third base when regular third baseman Monroe came on to pitch. That is something Cuthbert hoped to do as much as possible to keep Goodson fresh, though the senior, headed to one of the nation’s premiere junior colleges, Walters State, said he doesn’t really need it. But he did enjoy it.
“It was nice to get a break from catching,” Goodson said “It does’t really hurt my knees that bad, it’s just the exhaustion it gives you from constantly having to do something,. It’s nice to get a break and get back out in center field and be able to relax for a game.”
Cuthbert said Goodson has really been good at holding down runners from steals and advancing on balls that get away around the dish. But it is another area that really impressed the coach, something he hasn’t seen much of in his time on the diamond.
“He’s been real solid and it’s kept people from from trying to run a ton,” Cuthbert said. “What I have been impressed is he has been able to go from catching four innings and then be able to go to the mound.
“We tried it a few years ago. We had kids who were catchers and pitchers, Jeremy McGinnis is 2013-14 and Ryan Brandstetter (2015) and it hurt their pitching sometimes because we had catch them so much. (Goodson) has been stronger as far as going from behind the plate to on the mound.”’
Goodson is 1-0 on the year with two saves, 266 strikeouts, just four walks and a 2.45 earned run average. He is averaging just 16.3 pitches an inning.
At the plate he is now hitting
The game actually saw the end of a staggering statistic, one of which both McKinney and Goodson were well aware.
“There is actually a funny story behind the home run deal,” Goodson said. “Sine we were like seven years old we have never played a game where if he hit a hime run I didn’t hit one or of I hit one he didn’t hit one. Every single game we have played together I’ve hit one behind him or he has hit one behind me. Today is the first time un like 10 years that it hasn’t happened. But he’ll probably hit one in the next game.”
For Liberty it was continuation of improved play that coach John Hall was hoping to see.
“I was extremely proud of our guys,” Hall said. “Our inexperienced and young guys really stepped up. (Independence) is a state championship level team and we are just rebuilding. We were in the game right there until the end and just a couple mistakes, a couple walks, got us. I can’t speak enough to how we don’t quit, we play hard and the wins are going to come.”
Independence’s game against George Washington Friday was cancelled and that leaves games against Sissonville at Logan Monday and home against Bluefield Friday coming up.
Independence 13, Liberty 2 (5)
Liberty 101 00 - 2 3 2
Independence 501 7X - 13 5 0
Battery – L: Andrew Pettry, Tristan. Yearego (2), Jacob Toler (4) and Yearago, A. Pettry (2). I: Carson Brown, J.D. Kiblinger (5). WP – Carson Brown. LP – Pettry. Hitting – L: Talan McGraw (run), Yearego 1-2 (run), Clayton Williams 1-1 (2B), J. Toler (RBI), T. Be;ller 1-2; I: Atticus Goodson 1-1 (HR, run, 2 RBI); Elijah Farrington 1-3 run, RBI), Michael McKinney (run), Clay Basham (2 RBI). Carson Brown 1-2 (2 RBI), Andrew Lester 1-2 (2 RBI), C. Riddle (run), Tanner Sipes (2 runs), J.D. Monroe 1-3 (2B, run, 2 RBI), Dylan Darnell (run 2 rbi),