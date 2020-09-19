Following two lopsided wins to start the season, Independence head coach John H. Lilly was curious to see how his young football team would respond to the challenge of playing its first road game of the season against county rival Shady Spring.
Whatever apprehensions the veteran coach may have had going into Friday night's showdown at H.B. Thomas Field were quickly put to rest on the heels of all-state running back Atticus Goodson.
Before the horn sounded to end the third quarter, Goodson had rushed for over 300 yards on 21 carries and had found the end zone six times in a 56-8 victory over the Tigers.
"I wanted to see how we responded against a good football team. We knew they were hurt, but we still had to come out and do what we had to do," Lilly said. "We knew they would fight hard. They had some weapons out and we knew that."
Quick starts have been the norm for Independence this season and Friday night was no exception.
After the Patriots defense forced a quick three-and-out, Goodson rambled 58 yards nearly untouched for a touchdown before a minute had gone off the clock.
It was not the start Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto had envisioned for his team, although he had seen it before recently.
"That happened to us last week," Culicerto lamented. "We just have to find some leadership out there somehow. We are searching and some boys are getting to play. We have some work to do, but we will get it squared away."
As the quarter progressed, field position became a losing battle for the Tigers thanks to the stout play of the Indy defense.
Giving the ball back to its offense two series later at the Shady 42-yard line, Indy marched to paydirt in seven plays, culminating on Goodson's 4-yard touchdown run.
A failed fake punt gave Independence another golden opportunity again just 42 yards from the Tigers' goal line.
However, after an offensive pass interference call, the Patriots faced third-and-21 at the Tigers 41. That was when quarterback Isaiah Duncan found Cyrus Goodson splitting the defenders just inside the hash marks for a backbreaking touchdown pass.
"(Independence) is a pretty good team. They got after it tonight and they were physical," Culicerto said. "They just whipped us. First half we tried a little bit, but we just got worn down and banged up a little more. Take nothing from them though, they really got after us tonight."
Although Shady Spring entered the game missing some key weapons due to injuries, that still provided some obstacles for the Patriots coaching staff.
"That can be tough when you hear they have players out and you try to keep your players motivated and not get the big head," Lilly said. "Out of 22 positions, we have 14 that are (sophomores). I think we handled it pretty well. I was really proud of our guys. We stayed focused."
Cameron Manns gave the Tigers some life when he scored on a 3-yard quarterback sneak just before the half to cut the Indy lead to 28-8 at the break.
The hope was short-lived, however.
After three first-half touchdowns, Goodson applied the knockout blow on the first play of the second half when he burst through the Shady defense for a 65-yard touchdown. Goodson would score two more before the third quarter ended.
"When you have that threat, it is a good thing. I am really proud of him," Lilly said about his all-stater. "He didn't have to play tonight because he is going to a Major League Baseball tryout in the morning. He rushed for 300 yards and now he will drive to Chillicothe, Ohio, for a tryout with the Chicago Cubs. We are blessed to have him."
Last year in Goodson's first year of high school football, the Tigers kept him out of the end zone and held him to 40 yards rushing.
"I think he took last year a little personal. Last year (Shady) banged him up and they shut him down," Lilly said. "So it was a challenge for us this year. They have had our number for a couple of years and I think the players were pretty focused to end that."
Now comes a new test for the young Patriots to see how they handle success.
"If we are going to achieve what we want to achieve, we have to learn to deal with (success) and so far they have responded," Lilly said.
Independence is slated to travel to Westside next Saturday at 6 p.m. Shady Spring will welcome PikeView for its Homecoming game next Friday.
I: 14 14 28 0 — 56
SS: 0 8 0 0 — 8
First quarter
I: Atticus Goodson 58 run (Colton Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 4 run (Blackburn kick)
Second quarter
I: Cyrus Goodson 41 pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 17 run (Blackburn kick)
SS: Cameron Manns 3 run (Adam Richmond rush)
Third quarter
I: A. Goodson 65 run (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 43 run (Blackburn kick)
I: A. Goodson 3 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Cohen Miller 5 run (Blackburn kick)
Team Stats
Rushing: (I)Atticus Goodson 21-301, Judah Price 7-40, Isaiah Duncan 2-11, Cohen Miller 4-27, Colton Miller 3-12, Logan Phalin 1-10 ;(SS)Tylr Mackey 1 (-5), Cameron Manns 7-2, Bryson Pinardo 8-21, James Sellards 14-48, Jared Lilly 1-(-9), Jacob Showalter 1-(-1)
Passing: (I)Duncan 5-6-0-119;(SS)Manns 7-14-0-67, Lilly 2-6-0-2
Receiving: (I)Cyrus Goodson 2-52, Price 1-37, A. Goodson 2-30 ;(SS)Pinardo 1-18, Xavier Collins 1-5, Hayden Johnson 1-6, Christian Spolarich 1-7, Showalter 2 22, Adam Richmond 3-11