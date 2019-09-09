Independence’s Atticus Goodson put himself on the area’s baseball map as a promising freshman last spring. This fall he is trying to make the same sort of impact in his first year of high school football.
That’s exactly what he has done through the first two weeks.
Goodson helped the Patriots earn their first win of the season last Friday. He amassed 350 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns as Independence rolled PikeView 42-7.
The sophomore running back ran 13 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 112 yards and another score for a total of 36 points.
In the Patriots’ opening loss at Midland Trail, Goodson had 272 yards of total offense — 103 on the ground and 118 receiving. He scored one touchdown each way.
For his efforts in Week 2, Goodson has been named one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week award. He is joined by (in alphabetical order) Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown, Liberty’s defense, Nicholas County’s Luke LeRose and Midland Trail Colton Yoder.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Week 2 Standouts
Noah Brown ran for 223 yards and set school records with six touchdowns and 38 total points in Greenbrier West’s victory over Summers County. ... Hunter Claypool finished with 18 tackles in Meadow Bridge’s loss at Clay-Battelle. ... Braden Howell had two touchdown receptions and had two interceptions as Liberty took down Van. ... Luke LeRose had four catches for 116 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown reception, in Nicholas County’s win over Shady Spring. ... Martay Lee ran for 99 yards and a TD in Woodrow Wilson’s victory over rival Greenbrier East. ... Liberty’s defense held Van to five total yards and intercepted four passes in shutting out Van 35-0. ... Oak Hill quarterback Cade Maynor was 13-of-22 for 157 yards and a touchdown in a loss at Midland Trail. ... Phil Spurlock completed 13 of 18 passes for 240 yards and a pair of TDs for Independence. ... Colton Yoder finished with 201 yards and a touchdown for Midland Trail.