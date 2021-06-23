Goodson gets the call for Patriots on Friday

CHARLESTON — Subscribing to the ages-old adage that you can’t win a state championship until you get to the state championship, Independence coach Scott Cuthbert hopes to enhance his team’s chances by naming Atticus Goodson the starter for its Class AA state tournament game on Friday.
Independence (22-4) faces North Marion (19-8) in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. Herbert Hoover (20-12) will take on Logan (27-6) in the second semifinal, an all-Cardinal Conference affair.
“It’s a situation where if you lose you go home, so you have to go after the first game as hard you can,” Cuthbert said. “You can’t win unless you get there is the way I look at it and we’re going to do what we can to win the first game. And if we have to use two or three pitchers we will do what we can. You can’t worry about tomorrow unless you win today.”
That is a statement that might have set a clichés record, but Cuthbert’s point is well taken.
You have got to win the first game to get to the championship, and Goodson has been the Patriots' best pitcher in the postseason, winning both his starts. The junior who doubles as the Patriots' starting center fielder when not pitching, has worked 13 innings and given up just five hits and two earned runs with seven walks and 21 strikeouts in two postseason outings.
Cuthbert followed that coaches creed to the letter in the opener of the Region 3 championship tournament when he handed Goodson the ball. The junior responded by limiting a hard-hitting Bluefield team to just three hits.
While his control was not where he wanted it to be (he threw 106 pitches, 53.8 percent ratio of strikes to balls and he walked five, just seven fewer than his total for the season), he still struck out nine and surrendered just three runs, two of them earned.
Consider that Bluefield scored 23 runs and had 24 hits in the next two games combined.
Goodson also got the start in the sectional championship game against equally hard-hitting Shady Spring. He handcuffed the Tigers on two hits, going the distance and not allowing an earned run. He had 12 strikeouts, walked just two and 77 of his 109 pitches were strikes (70.6 percent).
One of the most impressive stats from the Shady Spring game is that Goodson was reaching 85-87 miles per hour on his fastball in the first inning and in the seventh inning he was still in the mid-80s. He hit 87 miles per hour on one of his fastballs in the final inning.
Shady Spring scored 14 runs and had 18 hits in its other two section games against the Patriots.
Goodson said he agreed with his coach’s theory on winning now, which can also likely be found in the Book of Yogi (Berra), and was glad to get the ball in the opener.
“(Cuthbert) said, ‘We’re going to throw you because you can’t win a state championship if you can’t make it,’” Goodson said Tuesday. “I just want to go out there and pitch the best game that I can and hopefully shut them down.”
Goodson didn’t get a lot of work on the mound in the regular season (he is also a weapon in center field), partly because Cuthbert wanted to get a look at some of his young pitchers.The Patriots have three pitchers who can throw in the lower to mid 80s.
Senior Hunter Schoolcraft has a team-best six wins (6-1), sophomore Clay Basham is 5-1 and junior Tanner Sipes is 3-1, Andrew Lester 2-0 and Michael McKinney 2-0.
For the season Goodson had a 4-0 record with a 2.10 earned run average. He worked 26 2/3 innings and gave up 17 hits and 11 runs, just eight of them earned. He walked 12 and struck out 47. He limited opposing hitters to a team-best .173 batting average.