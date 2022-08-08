Goodson donates $10,000 Gatorade grant to Sophia LL

The Sophia Little League was like a second home for Atticus Goodson as he was coming up through the ranks.
And it was the scene of some of his favorite childhood memories.
And he had some great ones, like a four-home run game in a regular season game against Trap Hill or a diving catch of a shot to the gap to win a district championship against Eastern Greenbrier.
Those are lifetime memories.
Baseball has been very, very good to Goodson and this week the Independence graduate gave back. He’s making sure kids coming through the league as he did have the chance to make those kinds of memories as well.
Goodson awarded the Sophia Little League a $10,000 grant to help the league update its facilities.
After winning the Gatorade Player of the Year in June he received a grant, as did all 608 Gatorade players of the year across 12 sports to donate to the organization of their choosing. Athletes are also given the opportunity to submit a video explaining why the organization they selected is deserving of a Spotlight Grant of $10,000.
Goodson was the lone selectee from baseball across the nation.
For the recent Independence graduate, Sophia Little League was the obvious chose.
“I grew up there and that’s where I made all my baseball friends,” Goodson said. “That’s where my love for the game started and I met some of the most influential coaches that really got me started on this course pursuing baseball.”
Among those were Mark Ward and Shawn McKinney, but there were several, he said, including his mom Melissa, who was his coach one year.
“They were the ones who were pushing us, that gave up their time to make us better than we were and taught us how to play the game and really made me love the game of baseball,” Goodson said.
Goodson added that the video, submitted in July, was shot over a few days, and had images and video of the Sophia facility and he narrated the video.
Goodson played tee ball to Senior League at Sophia, and his teams won five District 4 championships and he was on the state Senior League runners-up one year.
Even today you could find Goodson volunteering his time at the facility, helping future area players improve their games.
“Our kids look up to the high school athletes, and Atticus taking time to assist and give them pointers was a chance for them to meet and interact with one of their heroes,” John Shufflebarger, President of the Sophia Little League, said in a release from Gatorade. “Sophia Little League has been graced by former athletes that are humble and graciously return to help these future athletes. We are so thankful and excited that Atticus selected Sophia Little League as the recipient of the $10,000 Gatorade Grant.”
“As with all Gatorade Player of the Year award winners, Atticus Goodson has demonstrated exemplary character,” said Kara Darling, assistant marketing manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “His short video illustrated the role that Sophia Little League has had in fostering that character. Our vision is that organizations like Sophia Little League continue to positively impact the kids of the future.”
Goodson, also the Kennedy Award winner as the state football player of the year, leaves for Walters State, one of the nation’s top JUCO baseball programs, on his next baseball stop Aug. 20.
