Goodson dominant in return

Independence’s Atticus Goodson was listed as a game-time decision by coach John H. Lilly heading into the Patriots' Class AA playoff opener against Raleigh County rival Shady Spring Friday night.
When the decision came down, the game was decided.
Goodson rushed for 236 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns in Independence’s 73-7 victory over the Tigers and did all that in the first half. He had two sizeable carries in the second half, both overruled by penalties, and was then pulled from the game.
On Wednesday, standing in the sunlight in the midday after watching baseball teammate Michael McKinney sign his letter of intent to play at North Carolina State, he wasn’t sure himself.
Surely Goodson wasn’t about to miss the Patriots' first home playoff game with rival Shady Spring, a team against which he had his two best high school games, ironically after having his worst.
“It really is going to be a game time decision,” he said. “I’m still working on it. Me and my uncle (Dr. Chris Grose, a former Woodrow Wilson and Marshall fullback) have really been working on it. I want to play. But I have to be smart about it.”
He had missed most of the second half of the Patriots' game with Nicholas County Oct. 22 when the injury occurred and subsequently, he missed the Patriots' season finale against Wyoming East.
Veteran Independence coach John H. Lilly wasn’t sure he would be able to play even at midweek.
“I’ll tell you, that boy is something else,” Lilly said. “He couldn’t walk last week. I really didn’t think he’d play this week. I thought we might get him back (for the second round) if we got fortunate enough to win. He started feeling a little better. He goes to Chris and Chris worked on him pretty good. But honestly, I did not think that he would play tonight."
Goodson has had a miniature career against Shady Spring, starting with the first meeting his first season when he was held in check to the tune of 34 yards and no touchdowns.
After that he exploded with career highs, first 311 yards and six touchdowns last season and early this year, when he had 318 yards and five scores.
With Friday’s additional numbers he has rushed for 899 yards and 16 touchdowns in four matchups against the Tigers.
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto managed to laugh when asked if he was happy he wouldn’t have to see Goodson again.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Culicerto said. “That size and speed, he’s aggressive and he’s been through the battles. Now it’s his turn to show off and he is. And he is doing a good job.”
In Friday’s win it was another day at the office for Goodson, who was operating at optimum efficiency. Coming into the game in his six games – about four if you take away the fact he rarely played past the half, scoring just one of his 25 touchdowns in the fourth quarter and that was early in the fourth in the first Shady Spring game – he averaged 15 carries, 186.3 yards and 3.3 touchdowns a game.
Lilly said there was a ray of hope, he felt, at Thursday’s light practice.
“Yesterday he moved really well,” Lilly sad. “We kept trying to loosen it up. We went light with him, he probably only had 20 reps a day. Yesterday (Thursday) he had 40. I don’t think he had a lot of carries tonight, just big runs.”
He never went down on any of his scoring runs, the last one which he proved there were no lingering effects by finding the left corner and racing untouched to the end zone from 74 yards out, twice turning to see if there was anyone gaining on him. There was not.
It was a mental game, he said, getting back to the lineup.
“In my mind, I knew if I played (in the finale against Wyoming East), I would reinjure myself and I would not be able to play in the playoff,” Goodson said. “So me and my uncle did therapy every day. I’m just happy to be able to play again.”
For the season, Goodson now sits at 1,354 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averages 14.6 carries per game, 193.4 yards per game, 13.3 yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.1 carries.
For guys like Logan Isom, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior, there is a shared joy in the numbers he achieves because the line knows Goodson appreciates their often unheralded work in the trenches.
“Every week he thanks us and is always telling us ‘Good job” and that feels good when somebody does that for you,” Isom said. “We take pride in (the number Goodson puts up) because without us his running wouldn’t happen.”
The Kennedy Award is still a distinct possibility given Goodson’s body of work.
“I think my name should still be in the mix,” he said. “I mean, there are people out there who have had good years and if they win it, so be it. But I’m going to do what I have to do to win a state championship and if the Kennedy comes with it that is just a little bit extra. The big trophy is what I’m looking for.”