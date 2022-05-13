Goode signs to wrestle at WVU Tech

Joshua Goode made a huge impact on the storied history of the wrestling program at Shady Spring. Now he would like to play just as important a role at his next stop.
Goode officially signed his letter of intent to wrestle at WVU Tech during a ceremony at the school on Friday.
Goode wrapped up a successful four-year career at the state tournament on March 5. He finished third at 120 pounds for the second straight year, after two consecutive fourth place finishes at 126.
He never won the state championship he wanted, but he didn't have to. His name is all over Shady Spring wrestling history.
Goode finished his career with a 160-33 record. He broke the program career wins total of 150, set by Brandon Stump, at the Coalfield Conference Invitational on Feb. 12.
His first two wins at the state tournament came via pin, leaving him with a school record 90 for his career. The old record was 88, set by three-time state champion Dereck Scarbro.
Goode also joined Scarbro and Sonny Harrah as the team's only four-time state place winners.
