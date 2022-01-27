Goode ready for stretch run at 120

Joshua Goode's first tournament at 120 pounds resulted in a successful weekend. He's hoping for more starting Friday, and even more in a little over a month.
The Shady Spring senior goes into the WSAZ Invitational as the No. 3 seed at 120. This after spending the first half of the season at 126, where he was ranked third in the state in Class AA/A.
Goode (18-1) went back to 120 — he finished third in the state there a year ago — for the Bob Zide Rumble in Williamstown last weekend. He went 3-0 and decisioned Sissonville's Austin High, ranked sixth, 4-2 in the championship match.
Two weeks before that, he won the 126-pound title and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Pat Vance Memorial at Nitro.
He's had success at both weights. Goode placed fourth at 126 his freshman and sophomore years, and last season went 30-3 en route to his third place finish at 120.
But he has hovered around the same weight throughout his high school years.
"I figured it was better for me to go there (120). I was already basically weighing 120," Goode said. "I was always weighing 121 to 123, so I might as well just go to 120."
Basically, this was the plan since the start of the season.
"Josh wrestled in the 120-pound class last season at the state tournament and his frame has not really changed," Tigers coach Anthony Shrewsberry said. "We feel his best chance at fulfilling his dream of becoming a state champion is at 120 pounds. We were letting him get used to wrestling a little larger and stronger opponents in the 126-pound weight class before he had to drop the couple of pounds in order to get the required amount of weigh-ins to be eligible to wrestle at 120 pounds at this year’s state tournament."
Goode said he didn't notice much difference at 126 until he got to the upper echelon wrestlers.
"Then you could tell they had more weight, and the people who were cutting down to get to 126," he said. "But not really."
One of those top 126-pound wrestlers is the one who handed Goode the only blemish on his senior season to date — Point Pleasant freshman Gunner Andrick, No. 1 in the state who has a freestyle championship at the Tallin Open in Estonia to his credit.
At 120, Goode will not face Andrick again. But he remains as competitive as ever — he's looking forward to a possible match with Parkersburg South junior Brent Bosley, ranked No. 1 at 120 in Class AAA.
"I think it's a pretty good spot," Goode said of his WSAZ seeding. "I'll have Bosley in the semifinals if I make it there, so that should be a good match. It will be a good tournament overall."
Goode got off to a late start after being quarantined for the season-opening Raider Rumble. He made his debut in his home gym at the Dix Manning Duals on Dec. 18, where he went 4-0 and shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for the 106-145 classes with Man's Jim Green.
Fourteen wins later, he finds himself even closer to becoming Shady Spring's all-time winningest wrestler. The record is 150 set by Brandon Stump; Goode currently stands at 141.
He also wants to become the Tigers' first state champion since his cousin Johnny Forren won the Class AAA state title at 120 in 2013.
"Since the first time on the mat at Shady Spring High School Josh has shown confidence and a desire to win that is infectious," Shrewsberry said. "He was younger than a lot of our other wrestlers the last few years but many of the older kids looked to him for advice and guidance. It has been great having someone with his ability in the room, it pushes the other wrestlers to compete at his level. Iron sharpens iron."
The WSAZ Invitational at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington will start Friday at 1 p.m. through the first consolation rounds. Wrestling will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. and championship matches will start at 8:15 p.m.
