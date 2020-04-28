Spring golf in West Virginia has always presented a battle with the elements. Days can quickly go from sunny and beautiful to cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. In reality, an occasional snowflake is never out of the question.
For diehards of the game, however, weather is just another hazard to avoid along with lakes, woods and sand traps.
Unfortunately, as the 2020 golf season swings into action, weather and manmade hazards have been minor concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept across the globe.
Outside of an occasional brush with lightning or an errant ball flight, spending time on the golf course is normally considered a relatively safe place.
Thanks to the coronavirus, the concept of safety has now taken a dramatic change, forcing golf courses to make several adjustments to stay open for business while protecting players and staff.
"We had to make some adjustments," said Randy Scott, owner of Grandview Country Club. "Our clubhouse is closed, but the public restroom can be accessed through the back door off of the driving range. We are working out of a window and we are serving no food, other than some sodas or packaged food, like potato chips and candy bars."
The biggest change came in response to Gov. Jim Justice's executive order requiring golfers to ride one person per golf cart, unless they live in the same residence.
"Putting one person per cart has cut the cart revenue in half," Scott explained. "With two people per cart, I can get about 110 people out there. Now I get about 52 or 53 people out."
To further meet safety guidelines, Scott also closed his driving range, which would normally be full of golfers this time of year.
"Spring of the year, everybody is practice, practice, practice," Scott said. "But think about it. When someone gets a bucket of balls, they touch almost every ball. When you pick them up, you have to disinfect all of them. When people call and I tell them why it isn't open, they all say they understand."
While the changes brought on by the virus have hurt, it is Scott's old nemesis that has made April really tough.
"The thing that has hurt us the most is the weather," Scott said. "I have been open four weekends and three of them have been bad. It has been a pretty tough April and about as bad as I have seen it."
The good part through all of the struggles is golfers keep coming out to play.
"We think it is going OK. (Golfers) are just tickled to be able to get out and do something," Scott said. "Monday it was cold and kinda wet. We were cart-path-only and I must have had 30 golfers out there. That is good for a Monday evening. Everybody has been unbelievably cooperative and we haven't really had any complaints."
Sam Persinger at Bridge Haven Golf Club also said extra safety measures have been put in place, but the turnout has been great when the weather cooperated.
"We do have to clean and spray the carts after everybody is done," Persinger said. "We have quite a few people that are wearing the mask and they look when they come to the (glass) door of the clubhouse. If we have someone in here, they will wait their turn. Everybody is doing their part. The response has been really good and we have had a pretty good bit of play."
Although The Resort at Glade Springs is temporarily closed, all three golf courses — the Cobb, Stonehaven and Woodhaven — remain open at this time.
The golf course at Twin Falls State Park is also open free of charge to golfers who are willing to walk. No golf cart rentals are being offered at this time.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981