Golf regionals start Monday

Golf regional matches will be held across the state starting Monday.
The Class AA Region 3 match will be held at Grandview Country Club Monday starting at 10 a.m. and will involve Shady Spring — the defending state champion — Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County, Independence, Liberty, PikeView, Westside and Wyoming East.
The Class A Region 3 match will be held at Pipestem State Park on Monday, also at 10 a.m. Participating teams are Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County and Webster County.
Class AAA Region 3 will be held Tuesday at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston starting at 8 a.m. Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East will join Capital, George Washington, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans.
At stake are team and individual berths to the state tournament set for Oct. 5-6 on the Speidel Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.