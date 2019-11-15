The most common phrase used to describe play in the postseason of any sport is, survive and advance.
WVU Tech head men’s soccer coach, Oliver Hewitt-Fisher did not figure his team would take it to such an extreme Thursday night in Tech’s semifinal clash of the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Championships against Brescia (Ky.) University at Paul Cline Stadium.
After dispatching the Bearcats, 6-2 in the regular season, the Golden Bears needed a penalty kick with under four minutes to play to secure a 1-0 decision on a cold, crisp night.
“To be fair to Brescia, they came in with a great game plan and they were very organized,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “They made it difficult for us, but at the same time, we were very wasteful in front of the goal. We created chances and just didn’t take them. The longer it stayed nil-nil, the more frustrated we got. Luckily, we got that goal at the end.”
The win moves the No. 9-ranked Golden Bears into the RSC Tournament Championship match, Saturday at 3 p.m. against No. 10-ranked Rio Grande (Ohio) at Paul Cline Stadium.
WVU Tech controlled play from the opening kick and had four shots on goal in the first 15 minutes, but could not beat Brescia keeper, Ruben Burgos Rubio.
After missing on several opportunities, Tech’s best chance to score came with 25 minutes to play in the opening half when Michael Barton sent a pass across the front of the net that could not be converted first by Jesus Naves and then by Gavin Shiels at the back post.
In the 35th minute, Naves was again denied on a point-blank shot and Javaid Payne was stopped in the 40th minute on a shot just inside the 18.
The scary part for the home team came two minute before the break. After completing dominating the half, Bearcats’ striker, Sam Coxton nearly put his team in the lead with a good look that was denied by Tech keeper Jorge Martinez in the 43rd minute.
In the first half, the Golden Bears had 16 shots, seven on frame, while the visitors had just two, with just one on frame.
“I wasn’t too upset with the first half performance, we controlled the game and created chances,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “The longer it went, the more frustrated we started to get. I did switch it up and change the formation in the second half to give us some more attacking options. We kept the pressure up and eventually we got the breakthrough.”
The numbers in the second half were just as disparaging as Tech continued to dominate play. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, each opportunity slipped by the net.
With over four minutes to play, Tech had recorded 29 shots, 14 on frame, but still no goals.
Just when Tech’s frustrations looked like it would boil over into an overtime struggle, a foul in the box changed the complexion of the match.
“The cross came in from the right and we got there just before the defender. As the defender tried to clear the ball, he kicked our striker and the ref gave the penalty,” Hewitt-Fisher explained. “In my opinion it was definitely a penalty. We will take it and move on to Saturday.”
Both Tech and Rio are safely in the national tournament. The winner will receive an automatic bid, while the runner-up is sure to get an at-large bid.
While many might think that would lead to a low-key match Saturday, it is not likely to be the case between the two rivals.
Rio has been the team to beat for some time in the RSC, but Tech dethroned the Red Storm for the regular season crown with a 1-0 double-overtime win last month in Beckley on a goal from Fletcher Caponecchia.
“I expect it to be a very similar game. Previously, it was quite an even game. We controlled the first half and they came back in the second half,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “If we can keep it tight in the back and take our chances, we can come away with a win.”
