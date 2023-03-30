It’s amazing what a little consistency can do.
The WVU Tech baseball team has a home. True, it’s still an hour away, but Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark has been the Golden Bears’ singular dwelling place, a far cry from calling three and sometimes four fields “home” all in one season.
That familiarity seems to be paying off for coach Lawrence Nesselrodt’s squad, which is off to its best start since 2019.
Tech is 12-18 — the same mark it had through 30 games four years ago — which might not seem impressive on the surface. But consider the team won nine games in each of the last two seasons and it’s plain to see improvements have been made.
That is the case, but having a home base has been huge.
“It’s hard for me not to say the continuity of the facility there in Charleston has certainly been a benefit,” Nesselrodt said.
But it’s not just the facility. It’s also the performances that have taken place there.
The Golden Bears have one of the top offenses in the River States Conference, fourth in the league at 195 runs (6.5 per game).
Among the leaders have been a pair of local products in Independence graduate Logan Stump and Woodrow Wilson alumnus Hunter Fansler.
Stump is a designated hitter/right fielder who missed all of last season after surgery. Fansler primarily plays in center field.
First baseman Noah Lukas has also played big for the Golden Bears, and second baseman Jordan Thurmond has been an offensive catalyst since his move to the leadoff spot.
On the mound, left-hander Matthew Gainer has led the way. He was the conference Pitcher of the Week in late February after striking out six and walking one while allowing only an unearned run in seven innings in a 2-1 win over Lawrenceville Tech. Gainer was not involved in the decision.
The success the team is trying to maintain and increase is, Nesselrodt hopes, indicative of the bigger picture.
“We’ve created a great culture. We set a school record for wins three times since I’ve been here and in ’17 we played for the (conference) championship. and since we moved to Beckley, that’s when I was committed to changing the culture and creating a much more academic (focus). Not just winning ball games, but developing the total culture.
“Two or three years ago we developed that 3.0 team GPA. We went with a lot of freshmen and when those guys were juniors and seniors, it was right in the middle of the Covid mess. That group graduated and this is basically the second year with this new group. I would say the continuity of playing together for a year, combined with the continuity of the facility has kind of sparked a good team atmosphere.”
The Golden Bears stand 5-7 in conference play and are currently at Brescia for a weekend league series. Point Park, which swept a series from Tech in Charleston, has separated itself atop the standings.
Tech is one of six teams battling for the five remaining spots to qualify for the postseason, making every league game important the rest of the way.
“Baseball is a momentum game,” Nesselrodt said. “We set a goal to get to .500, and with the competition we have played, we are optimistic that we can be a playoff team and playing our best baseball at the right time toward the end of the season.”
