Golden Bears maul Celtics

Friday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, WVU Tech men's head basketball coach James Long expected some rust from his team after 17 days of quarantine.
The second-year coach also expected his players to handle the situation with flying colors, and they did.
After an ironic 17 minutes of sluggish play, the Golden Bears found their stride to roll past Carlow University, 90-59.
"Obviously, like everyone is saying, we were shaking off the rust in the beginning. It's just different being in here, playing at game speed and playing against someone else who does different things," Long said. "Some of those shots that didn't fall, will fall, but we knew that going in and I am not going to act surprised about it. We are just thankful to be out here."
Tech never trailed in the contest and in the early minutes looked as if it would blow the Celtics out of the Convention Center.
Sparked by eight points from the "Swedish Assassin," Andreas Jonsson, the Golden Bears vaulted to a 16-6 lead in the first five minutes of the game.
However, the visitors refused to go away quietly and when an inadvertent elbow created a cut on Jonsson's head forcing him to the sideline, the Tech offense struggled briefly.
"Dre is the number one 3-point shooter in the country and when he is in there, he just takes up so much of the focus of the defense," Long explained. "We had to get it to the rim more when he was out."
Although the lead would reach 14 points in the first half, a pull-up 3 from Eric Truong trimmed the lead back to seven with just over three minutes to play in the half.
Long quickly asked for a timeout to refocus his team.
"I always talk in components in that situation. Just breaking down what we are doing when we are on the ball," Long said. "If we are under the basket, let's have this focus in mind. Really just telling them to slow down their thinking, make it about the components of the game and play hard."
The Golden Bears used an 8-3 run to build the lead back to double digits, taking a 45-33 advantage at the break.
The long layoff could not have come at a worse time for Tech. Prior to its third quarantine of the season, Tech was coming off a huge win over Morgan State, a Division I school.
"Going into Christmas break and then 17 days of quarantine, I am not complaining (because) everybody is going through it right now, but it is hard to hit the stride we were hitting beforehand. I do like where we are at right now though," Long said.
The second half was vintage Golden Bears.
Carrying the momentum gained in the final minutes of the first half, Tech went to its horse inside and out. Behind senior Tamon Scruggs, the Golden Bears applied the knockout blow to the Celtics.
"Tamon can do everything. We didn't have him for the first six games of the year and having him out there changes everything," Long said. "If he has a bigger guy on him, he can go by him. If he has a smaller guy on him, he can take him in the post. He is really good at using angles in the post. When he gets it going, we are scary offensively."
Scruggs started it with an old-school three-point play, followed by a triple from behind the arc after a wily move in the paint.
As the clock ticked under 15 minutes to play, the lead was 19 and the Golden Bears turned up the defense.
Two more buckets from Scruggs were complemented by a deuce and a step-back 3 from Jonsson which built the lead to 28 points at the 8:43 mark.
Scruggs ended his night with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Jonsson added 17 points.
"I think we are doing what we need and getting the shots we want," Long said, "Defensively, when we have ball pressure, we are really good. It just dictates all the focus of the offense."
The biggest lead of the game occurred with just over four minutes to play when the Fayette County connection of Luke Vass to a cutting Kobe Rozell resulted in a layup for a 34-point bulge.
"One thing I learned from (WVU head coach Bob Huggins) was to hold everybody to the same standard that is going to make you ready to play," Long said." We try to hold everybody to that standard of excellence, so when you come in the game, you know what you are doing. We have some older guys ahead of the younger guys right now, but they came in and played hard. It is what we want to do here."
Darrin Martin also scored in double figures with 14 points to go along with eight assists. Ashton Parker added 11 and Andrew Work scored 10.
WVU Tech will look to make it three wins in a row when it travels to Ohio Christian on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
"Definitely proud of the second half. The first half, it is what it is, but we got better from the first half to the second half," Long explained. "Hopefully that first half at Ohio Christian (Saturday) will be better than this second half (tonight)."