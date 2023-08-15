WVU Tech’s volleyball team couldn’t get any traction going last season, largely because of a problem keeping players on the floor.
“We had seven injuries during the season and that really took a toll on our ability to compete,” head coach Amber Linville said. “I hate that for our season last year because our seniors didn’t get to experience all of that. We didn’t get to go to the conference tournament, so we’re looking forward to going for it this year.”
The inconsistency brought on from the amount of injuries led to an 8-24 finish. Some key players are gone, but there is confidence that the players on the roster can help overcome that.
“Emma Leach was a strong help on the floor to keep everybody uplifted,” Linville said. “Brooklyn Cook on the outside, we’re really going to miss her. We lost Cora (Maldonado Rivera). She was really a powerhouse in the middle for us. She was out quite a few games from an injury. “
“We also lost Valentina (Abondano). She didn’t get to do as much for us last year due to some injuries, but we’re definitely going to be hurting this year not having those four with us.
“We had a lot of new kids on the court most of the season,” she said. “They got a lot of experience and I think that’s helping us a lot this year.”
The captains this year will be senior setter Julia McClanahan, a George Washington graduate, and senior outside hitter Ana Muniz Rocandio. McClanahan had a team-high 751 assists last season. Rocandio had 123 digs and 101 kills.
“Both have been major athletes for us since the first day they stepped in the gym,” Linville said. “They are definitely going to be leading the way for us.
“We have a lot of diamonds in the rough, though, that we managed to pick up over the summer and early spring that I think are going to be really impactful players for our team.”
Linville is excited about setter Mariana Oyola, a freshman from Puerto Rico.
“She came in the very first day and just clicked with everybody,” Linville said. “As a freshman, she’s going to be very important for our team for the next four years.
“I think it’s going to help Julia also, having that player to help support her and push her a little bit more for her senior season. We want that championship for her senior year, too.”
There are several local players on the roster, including Navaeh Wooding and Madison Boswell (Greenbrier East). Emily Stack (Woodrow Wilson) and Brooke Presley and Peydon Smith (Shady Spring).
With a mix of returning players and six newcomers, Linville is optimistic for the season.
“So excited,” she said. “We’ve been talking every day about how impressed we are, with the returners and the newcomers as well. How fast they have been able to get everything together and work together.”
The Golden Bears will open the season Friday and Saturday in the Onset Tournament on the campus of the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.